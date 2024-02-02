Deep-sky photos for January 2024: Editor’s picks

Stunning deep-sky photos from our community

The EarthSky community has many talented astrophotographers who capture stunning images of the deep sky. So enjoy this gallery of some of the best deep-sky photos we received in January 2024. Do you have some of your own deep-sky images to share? You can submit them to us here. We love to see them!

The 2024 lunar calendars are here! Best New Year’s gifts in the universe! Check ’em out here.

Deep-sky photos of diffuse nebulae

The Jellyfish Nebula

The Rosette Nebula

The Orion Molecular Complex

The Pleiades star cluster

Deep-sky photos of galaxies

Bottom line: Enjoy this gallery of deep-sky photos for January 2024 from our EarthSky community. And if you have a great photo to share, send it in. We love to see them!

Share your recent Earth or sky photo at EarthSky Community Photos.