Constellations

Catch a glimpse of Monoceros the Unicorn in the Milky Way

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
January 31, 2024
Sky chart showing Orion floating above Monoceros the Unicorn.
Find Monoceros the Unicorn within a triangle of stars made by Betelgeuse, Procyon and Sirius.

You can find a Unicorn in the night sky. Monoceros the Unicorn is a constellation that Dutch cartographer Petrus Plancius invented in the 1600s. And, in January and February, the Unicorn is in a good position for viewing in the evening sky. It’s highest up and easiest to see in the late evening hours. And it’s visible nearly all night, with one caveat. That is – if you want to capture the celestial Unicorn – be sure to look in a dark sky. That’s because, true to mythical unicorns, Monoceros is elusive!

EarthSky lunar calendars are back in stock! And we’re guaranteed to sell out, so get one while you can. Your support means the world to us and allows us to keep going. Purchase here..

How to find Monoceros

In January and February, the Unicorn comes out at nightfall. First, focus in on the bright stars Betelgeuse, Sirius and Procyon (see charts on this page). They make a triangle, which – in the Northern Hemisphere – has the nickname of the Winter Triangle. But you can see these stars from the Southern Hemisphere, too. In fact, Orion the Hunter and the stars near it are even better placed for viewing from the southern part of Earth’s globe.

Within the triangle of stars made by Betelgeuse, Sirius and Procyon – hidden among the many bright and glittering stars and constellations visible at this time of year – there’s a constellation that’s as elusive in our night sky as its namesake is in countless fairy tales.

This is the constellation Monoceros the Unicorn.

Constellation chart with stars in black on white with Monoceros labeled.
View larger. | Sky chart of the constellation Monoceros the Unicorn. Image via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0).
Star field with loose, irregular group of dozens of bright stars in the middle.
M50 is an open star cluster – a group of stars born from a single cloud of gas and dust in space, still moving together as a family – within the constellation Monoceros the Unicorn. Image via Ole Nielsen/ Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.5).

Star clusters in the Unicorn

The winter Milky Way runs through Monoceros. Those with dark skies might try drawing an imaginary line from the star Sirius to Procyon. About a third of the way along this line, you’ll find a hazy object. You can spot this region with optical aid; something will pop out at you. It’s a star cluster called M50. In fact, it’s one of several open star clusters in the region.

You need a telescope to see M50 clearly. But, with an ordinary pair of binoculars, this cluster of stars is wonderful to glimpse and contemplate on a winter night. There are about 100 stars in the little patch we know as M50. Also, the main part of the cluster is about 10 light-years across. The entire cluster is located some 3,000 light-years from us.

Bottom line: Treat yourself to a visit with a mythical beast – Monoceros the Unicorn – in the January and February evening sky.

Posted 
January 31, 2024
 in 
Constellations

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Prior to that, she had worked for the University of Texas McDonald Observatory since 1976, and created and produced their Star Date radio series. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. In 2020, she won the Education Prize from the American Astronomical Society, the largest organization of professional astronomers in North America. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Orion the Hunter is easy to spot in January
January 19, 2024
See Eridanus the River in the January sky
January 17, 2024
Houses burning in Grindavík as Iceland volcano erupts
January 14, 2024
Farthest fast radio burst, in a weird place
January 12, 2024