Sun news: Small new region brings big action

Sun news for December 6, 2023: Small new region brings big action

Today’s top news: Yesterday’s sun news posed the question: is the sun waking up? According to new active region, AR3513, it most certainly is! The region has produced 21 of today’s 25 flares including three M flares. It has also been spraying small concentrated jets of solar stuff to space. It is not a large region but sometimes big things come in small packages. The question now is: will this region continue its action and send anything big our way? The rest of the sun isn’t staying quiet either. We have seen several active filaments, including a large eruption near the north pole and one at disk center. It’s too early to tell, but the one at disk center may have sent a coronal mass ejection (CME) our way. Stay tuned for more sun news.

Last 24 hours: Sun activity is at a moderate level with the production of three M flares. Each M flare produced a corresponding R1 (minor) radio blackout. The breakdown of M flares is:

– M1.0 by AR3513 at 21:10 UTC on December 5. R1 radio blackout over the South Pacific Ocean.

– M1.4 by AR3513 at 21:20 UTC on December 5. R1 radio blackout over the South Pacific Ocean.

– M2.1 by AR3513 at 5:31 UTC on December 6. R1 radio blackout over South Indian Ocean.

The largest event of the period was the M2.1 flare. The total flare production was 25 flares: 22 Cs and three M flares. The lead flare producer of the period was newcomer active region AR3513 with 21 flares, including the three M flares. The sun has seven active regions on its Earth-facing side.

Next 24 hours: The forecast is for a 99% chance for C flares, a 40% chance for M flares, and a 10% chance for X flares.

Next expected CME: No Earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CMEs) were observed in the available imagery.

Current geomagnetic activity: Earth’s geomagnetic field is quiet at the time of this writing (11 UTC on December 6). Quiet to unsettled conditions will remain for the rest of the day thru tomorrow, December 7, due to fast solar wind from the giant coronal hole we have been observing. These conditions will go quiet as the solar wind effects start to wane.

Sun news for December 5, 2023: Action on the edges



Is the sun waking up? We’ve been waiting in the past couple of days for a large coronal hole – which has been spraying solar wind in our direction – to light up Earth’s magnetic field, giving us great auroras. Looks like the action expected last night didn’t pan out. Meanwhile – flare-wise – the sun itself has been relatively quiet. That might be about to change. We see a lot of activity on the sun’s edges now. In the past day, there’ve been several large eruptions on the west (receding) limb or edge. This area will soon rotate completely out of view. But, a new region (not yet labeled) on the sun’s northeast (arriving) limb has been popping off flares and jets for the last 24 hours. It produced a moderate sized, M1.6 flare, a few hours ago as of this writing (11 UTC on December 5). As it rotates fully into view, will it pump up the action, overall, on the sun? Stay tuned!

Last 24 hours: Sun activity is now considered moderate, due to the isolated M1.6 flare from the as-yet-unlabeled region on the sun’s northeast limb. This flare, which happened just a few hours ago, at 6:39 UTC on December 5 – was the largest event of our observing period (11 UTC yesterday to 11 UTC today). It caused an R1 (minor) radio blackout that affected an area over the middle of the South Indian Ocean. The sun’s total flare production of the past day was 16 flares: 15 Cs and the one M flare. The incoming region on the northeast limb (edge) was the lead flare producer of the day with eight flares. So, the sun has seven active regions on its Earth-facing side. There is also a newcomer that has emerged, now labeled AR3512.

Sun news for December 4, 2023: Waiting on the solar wind!



Aurora watchers, get ready. A solar wind stream is on its way to Earth. The giant coronal hole continues to spew out lots of fast solar wind in Earth’s direction. The speed of the solar wind at Earth has started to increase, slowly, but as of this writing (11 UTC on December 4) the full stream of solar stuff is not yet blasting Earth’s magnetic field. The stream is expected to reach us by midday UTC today (December 4). It’s expected to cause a G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm. The rush of solar particles should continue into tomorrow (December 5) with slightly calmer storms at the G1 (minor) level. So – in the words of legendary Jim Morrison of The Doors – we are waiting for the sun. Musical accompaniment below.

Last 24 hours: Sun activity is low with 15 C flares over the observation period (11 UTC yesterday to 11 UTC today). In sun news, the large event was a C8.1 flare from AR3511 at 1:22 UTC December 4. AR3500 produced the most flares during the period at three flares. The sun has eight active regions on its Earth-facing side.

Sun news for December 3, 2023: Giant coronal hole spraying Earth!



A large coronal hole spewing out lots of fast solar wind has rotated into a geoeffective position, that is, a prime position for affecting Earth. So that stream of solar stuff is due to blast Earth’s magnetic field, meaning more geomagnetic storms … meaning more auroras! The stream is expected to reach us by midday UTC tomorrow (December 4). It’s expected to cause a G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm . The rush of solar particles should continue into the next day (December 5) with slightly calmer storms at the G1 (minor) level. Aurora watchers get your warm clothes and cameras ready, and please submit your image to EarthSky’s community page.

Last 24 hours: Sun activity is low with 12 C flares over the observation period (11 UTC yesterday to 11 UTC today). The large event was a C4.0 flare from AR3499 at 7:54 UTC December 3. AR3500 produced the most flares during the period at five C flares. The sun has six active regions on its Earth-facing side.

The sun in recent days

Sun images from our community

