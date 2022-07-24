Mammatus clouds: Ominous and beautiful

Mammatus clouds are pouch-like protrusions hanging from the undersides of clouds. You’ll usually find them under thunderstorm anvil clouds. But you might see them under other types of clouds as well. They’re composed primarily of ices and groups of them can extend hundreds of miles in any direction. But they’re fleeting, remaining visible in your local sky for perhaps 10 or 15 minutes at a time.

People associate these cloud pouches with severe weather. And it’s true; they typically appear around, before or after a storm.

Most clouds are formed by rising air. But mammatus clouds are interesting in part because they’re formed by sinking air. You sometimes hear people say that mammatus clouds continue extending downward and can even form tornados, but that’s not true.

They appear ominous. And they do signify storms. But, in a way that’s so common in nature, their dangerous aspect goes hand in hand with a magnificent beauty.

Mammatus cloud photos from EarthSky’s community

Bottom line: A spectacular collection of photos of mammatus clouds.