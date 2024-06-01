Today's Image

Deep-sky photos for May 2024: Editor's picks

June 1, 2024
Half-a-dozen snake-shaped thin dark nebulae, seen over a background of millions of stars.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Desmond Allred in Tremonton, Utah, captured the Snake Nebula in the constellation Ophiuchus on May 18, 2024. Desmond wrote: “This is probably my favorite image I’ve captured so far in my 3 years in doing astrophotography! I found a cool-looking area of the Milky Way while exploring my star app (SkyGuide). I was excited to see if I could capture the dark dust lanes with a bright moon overhead.” It looks amazing. Thank you, Desmond. See more of our editor’s picks from May’s deep-sky photos below.

Stunning deep-sky photos from our community

The EarthSky community has many talented astrophotographers who capture stunning images of the deep sky. So enjoy this gallery of some of the best deep-sky photos we received in May 2024. Do you have some of your own deep-sky images to share? You can submit them to us here. We love to see them!

Deep-sky photos of the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex

Small clouds of reddish, bluish and yellowish nebulosity over a multitude of background stars.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Cameron Frankish in Longdown, Devon, United Kingdom, caught the nebulosity surrounding the star Rho Ophiuchi on May 4, 2024. This star and its colorful environs lie in the constellation Ophiuchus the Serpent Bearer. Thank you, Cameron!
Large clouds of reddish, bluish and yellowish nebulosity over a multitude of background stars
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ekansh Tardeja in Pune, Maharashtra, India, caught the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex on May 4, 2024. Ekansh wrote: “Reflection and dark nebulae complex in our galaxy, the Milky Way, visible as a faint smudge to the unaided eye.” Thank you, Ekansh!
Large clouds of reddish, bluish and yellowish nebulosity over a multitude of background stars.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tom Sorensen at Golden Spike National Historical Park, Utah, also captured the Rho Ophiuchi region, on May 9, 2024. Tom wrote: “This popular area of the Milky Way’s core is sprawling with different nebulae. Perhaps the reason this area is so iconic is because of the contrast of the dark nebulae blocking the light of the emission nebulae.” Thank you, Tom!

Deep-sky photos of diffuse nebulae

Two bright red, nebulous objects, over a rich background of stars.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Andy Dungan near Cotopaxi, Colorado, caught the Lagoon and Trifid and other nebulae in the constellation Sagittarius on May 17, 2024. Andy wrote: “Lagoon center, Trifid right, Chinese Dragon left.” Thank you, Andy!
A red, nebulous objects near a compact star cluster, over a rich background of stars.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Andy Dungan near Cotopaxi, Colorado, caught the the Pelican Nebula in the constellation Cygnus on May 8, 2024. Andy wrote: “It took me nearly 3 hours to get the guiding working on my new ZWO gear, and I still don’t know how I did it! I got pics of 3 different objects. I liked this one the best, a big improvement over the pic I took a year ago.” Thank you, Andy!

A globular cluster

A large, spherical cluster containing thousands of bright yellowish stars.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Stephen Montag in Livingston, New Jersey, captured the globular star cluster Messier 13 on May 24, 2024. Stephen wrote: “The Great Hercules Cluster, consisting of several hundred thousand stars. Located 25,000 light-years from Earth.” Thank you, Stephen!

An external galaxy

Yellowish nebulous sphere with foreground stars and an inset picture in the lower left.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Andrea Iorio in Marino, Rome, Italy, captured the galaxy Messier 87 in the constellation Virgo on May 5, 2024. Andrea wrote: “M87, also known as Virgo A or NGC 4486, is a supergiant elliptical galaxy containing several trillion stars. It is about 53 million light-years from Earth and is the 2nd-brightest galaxy within the northern Virgo Cluster. M87 has an active supermassive black hole at its core, which forms the primary component of an active galactic nucleus. The black hole ejects a relativistic jet of plasma extending at least 5,000 light-years from the nucleus. The image shows its satellite galaxies and the jet.” Thank you, Andrea!

Groups of galaxies

A duo of whitish nebulous objects over a sparse foreground of stars.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Fred Holman in Contoocook, New Hampshire, captured the galaxy Messier 100 and its neighbors in the constellation Coma Berenices on May 7, 2024. Fred wrote: “M100 or the Mirror Galaxy is a grand-design intermediate spiral galaxy about 55 million light-years away. It is one of the brightest and largest galaxies in the Virgo cluster that has hosted 7 supernovas since 1901.” Thank you, Fred!
Deep-sky photos: A quartet of whitish nebulous spirals with a foreground of bright stars.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Bellavia at Cherry Springs State Park, Pennsylvania, captured the galaxy group Arp 297 on May 2, 2024. Steven wrote: “Arp 297, in Boötes, is an interacting galaxy group. One of the galaxies, NGC 5754, is often considered a Milky Way twin.” Wonderful shot. Thank you, Steven!

Bottom line: Enjoy this gallery of deep-sky photos for May 2024 from our EarthSky community. And if you have a great photo to share, send it in. We love to see them!

Share your recent Earth or sky photo at EarthSky Community Photos.

Armando is well known as an astronomy educator, after 30+ years leading extensive initiatives of public outreach and 10+ years teaching in colleges. As one of only a handful of Puerto Rican science communicators during Comet Halley's last visit, he assumed a pioneering role starting in 1985 when science was just beginning to enter the local mindset; over time his work brought meaningful change to the culture, inspiring people to pursue interests in science and technology. His affiliations include Ana G. Méndez University–Cupey, where in 2014 he spearheaded an 8-course extension program focusing on observational astronomy, the first ever in the island.

