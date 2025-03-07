VIDEO
Watch this video of some of our editor’s pics for the best deep-sky photos of February 2025, and then see more below! Stunning deep-sky photos from our community
The EarthSky community has many talented astrophotographers who capture stunning images of the deep sky. We gathered some of our favorite deep-sky photos we received in February 2025 for you to enjoy. Do you have some of your own images to share? You can
submit them to us here. We love to see them!
The 2025 EarthSky Lunar Calendar is now available. Get yours today! Deep-sky photos of diffuse nebulae
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tameem Altameemi in the United Arab Emirates captured this view of diffuse nebulae on February 1, 2025. Tameem wrote: “This image captures a stunning collection of nebulae in the Monoceros constellation. The Rosette Nebula (NGC 2244) is a vast cloud of gas and dust forming a beautiful cosmic flower. The Cone Nebula and Snowflake Cluster (NGC 2264) create a mesmerizing structure of dark dust and bright young stars. Dreyer’s Nebula (IC 2169) shines as a reflection nebula, scattering light from nearby stars. Hubble’s Variable Nebula (NGC 2261) is unique due to its changing shape and brightness over time.” Thank you, Tameem!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Bellavia in Smithfield, Virginia, captured the Boogeyman Nebula on February 25, 2025. Steven wrote: “The Boogeyman Nebula, LDN 1622, is a dark nebula in the Orion constellation. It’s made of dust and opaque gas that blocks light from a faint background of glowing hydrogen gas. It is about 10 light-years in diameter and 500 light-years from Earth. Reflection nebula VdB 62 is the bright white area near the top. VdB 63, LDN 1621 and LDN 1624 are also in the image. The brightest star is 59 Orionis.” Thank you, Steven!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tom Cofer in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, captured NGC 2467, the Skull and Crossbones Nebula in the constellation Puppis, on February 20, 2025. Beautiful capture. Thank you, Tom! The Orion Nebula
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Guido Santacana in San Juan, Puerto Rico, captured this telescopic view of Messier 42, the Orion Nebula, on February 16, 2025. Thank you, Guido!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jelieta Walinski at Desert Bloom Observatory in St. David, Arizona, captured this telescopic view of the Orion Nebula on February 19, 2025. Jelieta wrote: “Good things come to those who wait! After two weeks of cloudy night skies, the universe finally aligned in my favor last night. The stars shone bright, my mount and guider performed flawlessly, and even the neighbors cooperated by switching off their outside lights. It was the perfect opportunity to capture the breathtaking beauty of the Orion Nebula.” Thank you, Jelieta! The Horsehead Nebula
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Gwen Forrester in DeKalb County, Tennessee, captured this telescopic view of the Horsehead Nebula in the constellation Orion on February 17, 2025. Gwen wrote: “The Horsehead and Flame nebulae, flanking the bright star Alnitak, 1 of the 3 in Orion’s Belt.” Thank you, Gwen!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Hoskin in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, captured this telescopic view of the Horsehead Nebula on February 22, 2025. David wrote: “The Horsehead Nebula (Barnard 33) is a small dark nebula in the constellation Orion. Although a challenge for visual observers, it is a wonderful photographic target.” Thank you, David! Deep-sky photos of star clusters
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | EarthSky’s Marcy Curran in Cheyenne, Wyoming, captured this image on February 24, 2025. Marcy wrote: “I love globular clusters. They are glowing balls of stars and always a delight to see. Here’s an image of Messier 3. It’s located in Canes Venatici.” Thank you, Marcy!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tameem Altameemi in the United Arab Emirates used a telephoto lens to capture this view of the open cluster Messier 44 on February 1, 2025. Tameem wrote: “This image captures the Beehive Cluster (M44), an open star cluster located in Cancer. Also known as Praesepe, this cluster lies approximately 577 light-years away from Earth. It formed around 600 million years ago and contains over 1,000 stars, many of which are similar to our sun. The Beehive Cluster is one of the nearest open clusters to our solar system. And it’s visible to the unaided eye under dark skies.” Thank you, Tameem! And a handful of galaxies
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Andy Dungan near Cotopaxi, Colorado, captured a bunch of galaxies in the constellation Leo, including Messier 95, Messier 96 and Messier 105 on February 4, 2025. Andy wrote: “These 3 Messier objects are located right under Leo’s tummy. If all goes well in a day or two I will also post a pic of Leo’s Triplet [see photo below]. Leo seems to be the beginning of the constellation season. So here we go.” Thank you, Andy!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Andy Dungan near Cotopaxi, Colorado, captured this telescopic view of the Leo Triplet, which includes galaxies Messier 65 and Messier 66, on February 6, 2025. Andy wrote: “I took these pics during the last dark moon cycle. I don’t know why, but I have always loved Leo’s Triplet (maybe I’m hungry for a hamburger).” Thank you, Andy!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mario Rana in Hampton, Virginia, captured these 2 well-known galaxies on February 22, 2025. Mario wrote: “Grand design spiral galaxy M81 and starburst galaxy M82. These 2 beautiful galaxies are located in the constellation Ursa Major.” Thank you, Mario!
Bottom line: Enjoy this gallery of deep-sky photos for February 2025 from our EarthSky community. If you have a great photo to share, send it in, too. We love to see them!
Share your recent Earth or sky photo at EarthSky Community Photos.
Armando Caussade
View Articles
About the Author:
Armando is known primarily as an astronomy educator, after 30+ years of extensive public outreach and 10 years teaching in colleges. As one of only a handful of science communicators in Puerto Rico during Comet Halley's last visit, he assumed a pioneering role starting in 1985 when science was just beginning to enter the collective mindset. Over the years, his work as a teacher, speaker and writer, inspired people to pursue interests in science and brought enduring change to Puerto Rican culture. After being accepted into the 2014–2015 Antarctic season of PolarTREC, Armando was assigned to the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, where in 2015 he successfully conducted 10 days of work at the IceCube Neutrino Observatory. His affiliations include Ana G. Méndez University, Cupey campus (2014 to 2021), the University of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla campus (2015 to 2017), NASA JPL's Solar System Ambassadors (2004 to 2006), and NASA Space Grant (2017 to 2019) where he served as an affiliate representative.