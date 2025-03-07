

Watch this video of some of our editor’s pics for the best deep-sky photos of February 2025, and then see more below!

Stunning deep-sky photos from our community

The EarthSky community has many talented astrophotographers who capture stunning images of the deep sky. We gathered some of our favorite deep-sky photos we received in February 2025 for you to enjoy. Do you have some of your own images to share? You can submit them to us here. We love to see them!

The 2025 EarthSky Lunar Calendar is now available. Get yours today!

Deep-sky photos of diffuse nebulae

The Orion Nebula

The Horsehead Nebula

Deep-sky photos of star clusters

And a handful of galaxies

Bottom line: Enjoy this gallery of deep-sky photos for February 2025 from our EarthSky community. If you have a great photo to share, send it in, too. We love to see them!

Share your recent Earth or sky photo at EarthSky Community Photos.