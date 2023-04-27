Astronomy Essentials

Look for Lunar X and Lunar V

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
April 27, 2023
The moon, with a visible letter X, and a letter V, indicated along the moon's terminator line.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kannan A in Singapore wrote on April 19, 2021: “Upon a close look at the moon tonight, I realized that the Lunar X and V were clearly visible. These are transient lunar features visible on the lunar surface for about 4 hours, once a month. They are most striking when they are visible on the shadow side of the terminator. But they will remain visible against the lunar surface even after the terminator has moved because they are brighter than the surrounding area.” Thank you, Kannan!

First quarter moon falls at 21:20 UTC on April 27, 2023

Lunar X and Lunar V

Have you heard of Lunar X and Lunar V? They are famous optical features on the moon, visible through telescopes. So when the moon’s terminator – or line between light and dark on the moon – is located in just the right place, you can see a letter X and a letter V on the moon’s surface. A sign of an alien visitation? No. Lunar X is a great example of how lighting and topography can combine on a planet or moon to produce a pattern that seems familiar to the human eye.

In reality, the illusion of Lunar X is created by sunlight falling on the rims/ridges between the craters La Caille, Blanchini, and Purbach. The V is caused by light illuminating crater Ukert, along with several smaller craters.

A 1st quarter moon, with a visible letter X, and a letter V, indicated along the moon's terminator line.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Muhammad Dzarfan bin Muhammad Khairin was at Telok Kemang Observatory, Port Dickson Malaysia, when he caught both Lunar X and Lunar X on the moon on April 19, 2021. Thank you, Muhammad!

Help! EarthSky needs your support to continue. Our yearly crowd-funding campaign is going on now. Donate here.

When are they visible?

Basically, people see Lunar X and Lunar V at each cycle of the moon, but only for a short time. In fact, they’re observable for about four hours around the 1st quarter moon phase.

Half-lit moon with 2 close-ups cirles of lunar X and lunar V.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Prateek Pandey in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India, captured this photo of the moon on April 19, 2021. He wrote: “Lunar X & V.” Thank you, Prateek!

Bottom line: Lunar X and Lunar V are optical features on the moon, visible through a telescope for several hours around the time of the 1st quarter moon.

Posted 
April 27, 2023
 in 
Astronomy Essentials

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Do galaxy collisions power quasars? Will our Milky Way become a quasar?
April 26, 2023
Mars in 2023: Still bright in April and May
April 25, 2023
Why do we celebrate Earth Day on April 22?
April 21, 2023
Young moon on April 20: Will you see it under a day old?
April 20, 2023