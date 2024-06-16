

Join Deborah Byrd, Marcy Curran and Dave Adalian LIVE at 12:15 p.m. CT (17:15 UTC) on Monday, June 17, as we at EarthSky celebrate the summer season.

Hello June solstice!

We’ll reach the point in Earth’s orbit known as the June solstice this week, at 20:51 UTC (3:51 p.m. CDT) on June 20. Although no official world body has decreed it, most people nowadays will celebrate the start of Northern Hemisphere summer on this date, or Southern Hemisphere winter. What does this upcoming solstice mean to you? Short nights and long days? A high sun angle? Kids out of school? Summer fun time? Or does it bring winter for you? Join EarthSky’s Deborah Byrd, Marcy Curran and Dave Adalian LIVE, as we celebrate summer’s arrival! Watch LIVE at 17:15 UTC (12:15 p.m. CDT) Monday, June 17.

What does summer mean to you?

We asked on our social media pages what summer means to you, and you had lots to say. Check out some of your great answers and beautiful photos here. We’ll also share them during our livestream, so tune in.

Bottom line: What does summer mean to you? Here are some of the answers you shared with us on social media. And tune in to our livestream on Monday, June 17, at 12:15 p.m. CDT for more.