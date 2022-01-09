First quarter moon appears half-illuminated

First quarter moon

Here are the characteristics of a first quarter moon:

– It’s the moon phase halfway between new moon and full moon.

– It’s a waxing moon.

– As viewed from anywhere on Earth, a first quarter moon appears at its highest in the sky at sunset. It sets around the middle of the night.

– It’s called a quarter moon, but, from Earth, it looks half-illuminated, like half a pie. Or you might say that – at first quarter moon – we’re seeing half the moon’s day side or a quarter of the whole moon.

Quarter moon? Half moon?

There’s another reason we call this moon a quarter and not a half. It’s because it’s one quarter of the way around in its orbit of Earth, as measured from one new moon to the next.

And what about the term half moon? That’s a beloved term, but not an official one.

Do you have access to a small telescope? Here are some telescopic sights to see on a first quarter moon:

Bottom line: The first quarter moon occurs halfway between new moon and full moon. One quarter of the moon is visible from Earth, meaning that you see half the daylit side of the moon, looking like half a pie.

Read more: Top 4 keys to understanding moon phases

