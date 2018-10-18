What is a waxing gibbous moon?

You’ll see a waxing gibbous moon between a first quarter moon and full moon. The word gibbous comes from a root word that means hump-backed.

People often see a waxing gibbous moon in the afternoon, shortly after moonrise, while it’s ascending in the east as the sun is descending in the west. It’s easy to see a waxing gibbous moon in the daytime because, at this phase of the moon, a respectably large fraction of the moon’s dayside faces our way.

As the moon orbits Earth, it changes phase in an orderly way. Follow these links to understand the various phases of the moon.

New moon

Waxing crescent moon

First quarter moon

Waxing gibbous moon

Full moon

Waning gibbous moon

Last quarter moon

Waning crescent moon

Bottom line: A waxing gibbous moon comes between first quarter moon and full moon. It appears more than half illuminated, but less than full. The next full moon – Hunter’s Moon for the northern hemisphere – will be October 24, 2018.

