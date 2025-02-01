Deep-sky photos for January 2025: Editor’s picks



Enjoy a video of some of January’s deep-sky photos and see more below.

Stunning deep-sky photos from our community

The EarthSky community has many talented astrophotographers who capture stunning images of the deep sky. We gathered some of our favorite deep-sky photos we received in January 2025 for you to enjoy. Do you have some of your own deep-sky images to share? You can submit them to us here. We love to see them!

Deep-sky photos of diffuse nebulae

The Monkey Head Nebula

Deep-sky photos of the wonderful Rosette Nebula

A supernova remnant

A star cluster

And a distant galaxy

Bottom line: Enjoy this gallery of deep-sky photos for January 2025 from our EarthSky community. If you have a great photo to share, send it in, too. We love to see them!

