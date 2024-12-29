Black Moon coming on December 30-31

The 2025 EarthSky Lunar Calendar is now available! Keep up with the moon’s phases. Get yours today!

What’s a Black Moon?

You’ve probably already heard of a Blue Moon. There are two Blue Moon definitions, but the most common one is when we have two full moons in one calendar month. In that case, the 2nd one is a Blue Moon. Now here’s another moon name that has emerged in recent years. It comes when we have two new moons in a month. Then the 2nd one gets the label Black Moon. And on December 30-31, 2024, we have a 2nd new moon of the month, a Black Moon just as 2024 is drawing to a close.

The moment of new moon is at 4:26 p.m. CST (22:26 UTC) on December 30, 2024. So it falls on December 30 for the Americas and December 31 for Europe, Africa and Asia.

A Black Moon – like any new moon – isn’t visible in Earth’s sky. The moon is new when it’s more or less between the Earth and sun for that monthly orbit. So, at every new moon, the moon travels close in our sky to the sun. For all of Earth, it’s up in daylight and can’t be seen. But new-moon-time is a great time to stargaze, because without the moon in the sky, the night is darker, and you can see more stars. This is especially true if you venture out to a dark-sky site.

Another definition of Black Moon

Just like there are two definitions for a Blue Moon (the 2nd full moon in a calendar month or the 3rd full moon in a season with four full moons), there are technically two definitions for Black Moon, too. This month’s Black Moon is the 2nd in a calendar month. But there’s also a seasonal Black Moon, which is the 3rd new moon in a season with four new moons.

Black Moons as the 2nd of two in a calendar month are the most common sort. According to TimeandDate.com, they happen about once every 29 months. A seasonal Black Moon is a bit more rare, occurring about once every 33 months.

The last seasonal Black Moon was in May 2023. And the next seasonal Black Moon is on August 23, 2025. The last monthly Black Moon was in April 2022. And the next monthly Black Moon (after December) is on August 31, 2027.

The name Blue Moon can be misleading. The moon doesn’t appear blue in color during these full moons. But the name Black Moon is slightly more accurate, because you can’t see the moon in the night sky (because it’s up in the daytime!). Also, if you think about the body of the moon itself … its darkened half is facing Earth at the time of new moon.

Which planets will you see on the night of the Black Moon?

Late December 2024 – and January 2025 – are a great time to see planets and stars! Thanks for the dark sky, Black Moon! If you go out to stargaze on December 30-31 – the night of the Black Moon or new moon – what will you see? If you head to a dark-sky site, the answer is a lot! The velvety black night sky will be punctuated with bright planets and stars.

If you head out just after sunset (that’s just after sunset no matter where you are on Earth), look toward the western horizon to see the brightest planet, Venus. Because Venus is so bright and near the horizon, it’s often mistaken for a plane … or maybe a “hovering” drone? Not too far above Venus in the western sky is Saturn; it’s fainter, but might look golden in color. Then turn around and look high in the east. No matter where you are on Earth, you’ll see another bright point of light, mighty Jupiter, the 2nd-brightest light in our night sky right now. Wait a bit. The planet Mars – now very bright, too, and red in color – will ascend over your eastern horizon not long after true darkness falls.

Stars during the Black Moon

So there are four bright planets in the evening sky now! But December and January are also a great time to see many bright stars. At thius time of year, we’re looking opposite the center of our Milky Way galaxy. But we’re looking into the spiral arm of the galaxy in which our sun resides. The many bright stars in the evening sky now also belong to this spiral arm, called the Orion Arm.

Many of the brightest you’ll see on a late December or early January evening trace out a pattern known as the Winter Circle or Hexagon. This circular pattern of 1st-magnitude stars are from six different constellations: Rigel in Orion the Hunter, Aldebaran in Taurus the Bull, Capella in Auriga the Charioteer, Pollux (and its forever companion Castor) in Gemini the Twins, Procyon in Canis Minor the Lesser Dog and Sirius in Canis Major the Greater Dog. Also, an additional 1st-magnitude star, Betelgeuse in Orion the Hunter, lies toward the center of the Circle.

Plus, on the evening of the Black Moon – December 30-31 – both Jupiter and Mars are among the stars of the Winter Circle.

And meteors!

On December 30-31, we’re just days away from the peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower, on January 2-3, 2025. This meteor shower favors those in the Northern Hemisphere, because the radiant point is near the Big Dipper asterism. So don’t be surprised if you see meteors under the Black Moon!

Bottom line: We’ll have a Black Moon – the second new moon in a calendar month – overnight from December 30 to 31, 2024. Here’s what you’ll see that night.