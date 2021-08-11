Perseid photos 2021: A week of shooting stars

Enjoy these Perseid photos!

2021 has been a fabulous year for the beloved Perseid meteor shower. No matter where you live worldwide, the peak mornings of the shower are likely August 11, 12, and 13. On the peak mornings in 2021 – in the early morning hours, when the most meteors will be flying – there’ll be no moon to ruin the show. Here are a few tips to help you enjoy this shower. And here are a few of our favorite photos, of the many rolling in this week at EarthSky Community Photos. Thank you to all who are contributing photos! Submit your meteor photo here.

Bottom line: The 2021 Perseid meteor shower is expected to produce the most meteors in the predawn hours of August 11, 12, and 13, in a dark, moonless sky. Enjoy these Perseid meteor photos from the EarthSky Community.