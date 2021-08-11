Perseid photos 2021: A week of shooting stars

2021 has been a fabulous year for the beloved Perseid meteor shower. No matter where you live worldwide, the peak mornings of the shower are likely August 11, 12, and 13. On the peak mornings in 2021 – in the early morning hours, when the most meteors will be flying – there’ll be no moon to ruin the show. Here are a few tips to help you enjoy this shower. And here are a few of our favorite photos, of the many rolling in this week at EarthSky Community Photos. Thank you to all who are contributing photos! Submit your meteor photo here.
Bottom line: The 2021 Perseid meteor shower is expected to produce the most meteors in the predawn hours of August 11, 12, and 13, in a dark, moonless sky. Enjoy these Perseid meteor photos from the EarthSky Community.
Lia De La Cruz is a Physics graduate and Editorial Assistant of EarthSky, contributing also as a field correspondent with a long-time passion for space exploration that began early in her college career. She started her blog SkyFeed in 2018, which earned a mention in Feedspot’s “Top 50 Space Blogs to Follow," has been published in Smore Magazine, and led her to launch a communications career in tandem with her planetary passion. She currently resides in Southern California with her husband and small pug pup.
