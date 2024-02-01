Spaceflight

List of SpaceX Starlink launches for February 2024

Posted by
Lia De La Cruz
and
February 1, 2024
Starlink; A white and black rocket, ablaze with golden flames, launches upward into a dark blue sky while clouds billow below.
SpaceX’s Starlink Group 6-35 launched from Florida on January 7, 2024. Image via SpaceX.

2024 lunar calendars on sale now. Makes a great gift! Check it out here.

Upcoming Starlink launches in February 2024

Starlink Group 7-13: February 2, 2024, 7:05 p.m. PST (3:05 UTC on February 3)
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg Space Force Base, California | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

You can watch Starlink launches on SpaceX’s X account.

Expect more launches to be announced for the rest of the month. Watch this space for updates!

After launch, look for a train of lights

Following every Starlink launch, the internet buzzes with people asking:

What’s that long line of lights in the sky that looks like a train?

In this case, what you’re seeing is the satellites moving into a higher orbit. And more specifically, you can check to see if they will pass over your area using the Find Starlink website.

Growing numbers amid controversy

According to Wikipedia, as of January 2024, Starlink consists of over 5,250 mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit that communicate with designated ground transceivers. They provide internet access to more than two million subscribers.

Love ’em or hate ’em, these satellites are part of SpaceX’s vision for a global internet communication satellite constellation. They deliver high-speed internet service worldwide, mainly to locations where ground-based internet is unreliable, unavailable, or expensive. The private company is well-known for launching batches back-to-back, several times a month, regularly lofting 60 satellites at a time. And SpaceX plans to build up to perhaps as many as 30,000 eventually.

Most thought it was exciting to see the first few Starlink satellites traveling together in the night sky. But then more were launched, and then more. And astronomers began to worry.

Because the satellites are bright, astronomers say they’re photobombing astronomical images. Therefore, they have the potential to interfere with the professional astronomical observations that have brought us our modern-day view of the cosmos. And although SpaceX has tried to address the issue, they remain far from what astronomers say is acceptable.

Bottom line: SpaceX currently has one Starlink launch planned for the month of February 2024.

Read more: Starlink satellites can look like a plume or train of light

Via Space Launch Schedule

Posted 
February 1, 2024
 in 
Spaceflight

Lia De La Cruz

View Articles
About the Author:
Lia De La Cruz is a journalist based in Southern California. She joined EarthSky in September 2020, with previous writing published in outlets including SkyFeed, Smore Magazine, and Bang It Out on Science. In her free time, she enjoys reading and volunteering.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Lia De La Cruz

View All
SpaceX wraps up Starlink launches for January 2024
January 23, 2024
NASA to unveil the X-59, an experimental supersonic jet
January 12, 2024
SpaceX wraps up Starlink launches for 2023
December 29, 2023
Wow! See Mars as ISS astronauts would see it
November 29, 2023