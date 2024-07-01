Tonight

Coming soon! Jupiter and Mars conjunction before dawn

Posted by
John Jardine Goss
and
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
July 1, 2024
Sky chart: crescent moon, Mars, the Pleiades, and Jupiter along the slanted green ecliptic line.
On the morning of July 1, 2024, the waning crescent moon will lie close to the red planet Mars. Also nearby will be the bright planet Jupiter and the Pleiades star cluster. Keep watching for the Jupiter and Mars conjunction. They will be drawing closer together over the next 6 weeks. Their conjunction will be August 14. Chart via EarthSky.

As July opens

As July 2024 opens, Jupiter and Mars are near the waning crescent moon, and near each other, in the east before sunup. See the chart above. And – if you watch in the coming weeks – you’ll get to see Mars sideswipe Jupiter in a conjunction that’ll culminate on August 14. Start watching the two neighboring planets now (Mars is the 4th planet from the sun, and Jupiter the 5th). By mid-July, Mars will cross a constellation boundary into Taurus the Bull, where Jupiter is currently hanging out. There are many splendid things to see in Taurus. This conjunction will be fun!

The two are not far from the misty Pleiades star cluster.

A bonus planetary conjunction will happen on July 15, when Mars will be about half a degree from Uranus. Uranus is theoretically visible to the eye, but only in a dark sky and only then if your eyesight is perfect. So, around July, use binoculars to zero in on reddish Mars, then spot Uranus right beside it. Mars is red. And Uranus will be much fainter, and bluish-green in color.

Read: Why is Mars sometimes bright and sometimes faint?

After mid-July

Afterwards, Mars will pull away from Uranus. You’ll see it get a bit closer to the Pleiades, as it makes a beeline toward Jupiter. Just to make it even more interesting, the waning crescent moon enters the scene again on July 30.

On that date, bright Jupiter, red Mars, the bright star Aldebaran, the pretty Pleiades and the V-shaped Hyades star cluster will create quite a scene. They’ll all be in the eastern sky two hours before sunrise.

Then, the next morning, the moon – as an even thinner crescent – hangs a bit farther northeast of the celestial grouping.

Jupiter and Mars conjunction: Sky chart: 2 crescent moons, Jupiter, Mars and the Head of Taurus the Bull all close together along ecliptic.
We’re headed toward a Jupiter and Mars conjunction in August. Start watching the 2 planets now. For an especially dramatic scene, look during the early morning hours of July 30 and 31. The waning crescent moon joins Mars, Jupiter, the Pleiades, Aldebaran and the Hyades. Chart by John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky.

The big event: Jupiter and Mars conjunction August 14

The closest pairing of this planetary duo will come on the morning of August 14. That’s when bright gas giant Jupiter will get a visit from rocky red Mars on our sky’s dome. Then, the little planet will appear less than the width of a full moon from Jupiter. They’ll look close on our sky’s dome. In reality, the two will remain more than 300 million miles (500 million km) apart, even though they are next-door neighbors in our solar system.

Using just the unaided eye, the bright white light of Jupiter will contrast nicely with the dimmer and distinctly redder shine of Mars. In binoculars, Jupiter’s moons will enhance your enjoyment of the view. And this conjunction will be a great event for telescope owners and astrophotographers. You’ll be able to capture both planets in one view and thoroughly examine these remarkably different worlds. If you catch a great pic, please submit it to EarthSky’s community page!

Inside a dark circle, 5 positions of Mars shown as red dots moving past Jupiter.
Binoculars will help you see Mars pass bright Jupiter from August 10 through August 18. They’ll be at their closest to each other in the early morning hours of August 14. Chart by John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky.

For a precise view from your location, visit Stellarium.

Charts from Guy Ottewell

The following charts all come from U.K. astronomer Guy Ottewell. You’ll find charts like these for 2024 in his Astronomical Calendar.

Chart showing the night sky with Mars and Jupiter close together in the constellation Taurus.
On the morning of August 9, 2024, Jupiter and Mars will be nearing their closest approach to each other. Chart via Guy Ottewell’s 2024 Astronomical Calendar. Used with permission.
Chart showing the sky with Mars and Jupiter right next to each other in the constellation Taurus.
On August 12, 2024, look for the Jupiter and Mars conjunction in the morning sky. The planets will be in the constellation Taurus. Chart via Guy Ottewell’s 2024 Astronomical Calendar. Used with permission.

Heliocentric solar system view of the planets in July and August 2024

Here’s a heliocentric view of the solar system from above for July and August when Mars and Jupiter will appear close together in the morning sky.

Guy Ottewell explains heliocentric charts.

Circle with sun at center, planets around, and zodiac names on outer edge.
Heliocentric view of solar system, July 2024. Chart via Guy Ottewell’s 2024 Astronomical Calendar. Used with permission.
Circle with sun at center, planets around, and zodiac names on outer edge.
Heliocentric view of solar system, August 2024. Chart via Guy Ottewell’s 2024 Astronomical Calendar. Used with permission.

Bottom line: Start watching on July mornings for the upcoming Jupiter and Mars conjunction. The neighboring planets will get closer and closer – against the backdrop of the constellation Taurus the Bull – culminating on August 14, 2024.

Posted 
July 1, 2024
 in 
Tonight

John Jardine Goss

View Articles
About the Author:
“I can sometimes see the moon in the daytime” was a cosmic revelation that John Jardine Goss first discovered through personal observations at age 6. It shook his young concept of the universe and launched his interest in astronomy and stargazing, a fascination he still holds today. John is past president of the Astronomical League, the largest U.S. federation of astronomical societies, with over 20,000 members. He's earned the title of Master Observer and has authored the celestial observing guides Exploring the Starry Realm and Carpe Lunam. John also writes a monthly stargazing column, Roanoke Skies, for the Roanoke Times, and a bimonthly column, Skywatch, for Blue Ridge Country magazine. He has contributed to Sky and Telescope magazine, the IDA Nightscape, the Astronomical League’s Reflector magazine, and the RASC Observer’s Handbook.

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

John Jardine Goss

View All
June’s full moon is the Strawberry Moon
June 21, 2024
May’s full moon is called the Flower Moon
May 22, 2024
April full moon – the Pink Moon – falls on April 23
April 23, 2024
March full moon is the Worm Moon
March 24, 2024