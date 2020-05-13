menu
Venus is waning! Here are some photos

Posted by in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | May 13, 2020

Photos from the EarthSky community of the brightest planet, Venus, now in its final full month in our evening sky, in a crescent phase as it prepares to go between us and the sun on June 3.

Large thin crescent with lunar features and small thin featureless crescent.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Some people are surprised to learn that Venus sometimes appears as a crescent, from our earthly vantage point. But, indeed, it does. Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, captured an image of Venus (left, inset) on May 13, 2020, and contrasted it, in this montage, with a photo of a crescent moon (right). Thank you, Eliot!

Narrow crescent with faint red along the convex side and blue on the other.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Victor C. Rogus of Sedona, Arizona, caught Venus as a waning crescent on May 11, 2020. He wrote: “It is becoming thinner!” Indeed, it is. And Venus will continue to wane in phase for the rest of this month, as it drops closer and closer to the sunset each evening. It will finally go between us and the sun on June 3, afterwards re-emerging into the morning sky. Thank you, Victor!

Diagram of Venus's phases and positions in the sky over several months.

You can see Venus now in the west after sunset each evening. To the eye alone, it looks like an extremely bright point of light. Steadily held binoculars might show it as something other than round. This chart by Guy Ottewell (via his blog) depicts Venus’ disk size and phase – best seen through a telescope – in the evening sky from the planet’s superior conjunction (August 14, 2019, when it was on the far side of the sun from us) to inferior conjunction (June 3, 2020, when it’ll pass between us and the sun).

Sharp, thin crescent Venus.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Aurelian Neacsu in Visina, Dambovita County, Romania, caught Venus as a 15.9% illuminated crescent on May 10, 2020. Thank you, Aurelian.

Tiny bright crescent on black background.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dion Rust – Subsonic0 (@trent900uk on Twitter) – posted this beautiful crescent Venus photo to EarthSky’s Twitter feed. Dion wrote: “Managed a quick snap of it last week. It’s a lovely crescent at the moment so if anyone can have a look it’s worth it.” It was taken May 7, 2020, from East Hertfordshire, U.K. Thanks, Dion!

Diagram showing planet at different locations on its orbit and phases as viewed from Earth.

Why does Venus look like a crescent now? Just before and after superior conjunction last August – when Venus swept behind the sun from Earth – we saw a nearly full Venus. Inferior conjunction – when Venus will sweep between us and the sun – will happen next on June 3, 2020. Just before and after, we see a crescent Venus. Image via UCLA.

Bottom line: Photos of Venus in a waning crescent phase from the EarthSky Community, plus a diagram showing the phases of Venus during its evening apparition of late 2019 and early 2020, and, also, a diagram illustrating why Venus changes in phase.

