View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eyad Khailany in Erbil, Iraq, captured the nebula Van den Bergh 152 on September 12, 2022. Eyad wrote: “VdB 152 is a reflection nebula in the constellation Cepheus. It lies about 4 degrees east of Alfirk (Beta Cephei), in a region rich in dark nebulae and star fields. It’s located on the southern edge of the Cepheus Flare.” Thank you, Eyad! See more of the deep sky below. Photos of September’s deep sky
Enjoy these September
deep-sky photos – diffuse nebulae within our own Milky Way galaxy and mysterious galaxies beyond our own – captured by members of the EarthSky community. Do you have a great photo to share? Submit it here. Diffuse nebulae in the deep sky
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ahmad Aliqabi in Wasit, Iraq, captured the western part of the Veil Nebula (NGC 6960) in Cygnus on September 2, 2022. He wrote: “The Western Veil nebula (cataloged as Caldwell 34 and also less formally known as Witch’s Broom Nebula) is part of the Cygnus Loop supernova remnant. As the debris from the explosion moves at very high speeds through space, it heat the surrounding gas to millions of degrees. As it cools, this creates the colorful glow pictured here. The bright star in the middle of this frame is 52 Cygni, superimposed on the nebula but physically unrelated to the supernova remnant.” Thank you, Ahmad!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeremy Likness in Monroe, Washington, captured the Heart Nebula (IC 1805) in Cassiopeia on September 20, 2022. He wrote: “7,500 light-years away, near the constellation Cassiopeia, a massive nebula of ionized hydrogen, oxygen and sulfur gas that glows amidst dark lanes of dust sprawls across 2 degrees of view. A cluster of young, bright stars at its own heart energizes the Heart Nebula, or IC1805. This is a detailed, wide-angle view of the nebula at 336mm [of focal length].” Thank you, Jeremy!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ahmad Aliqabi in Alkut, Iraq, captured this view of the Lagoon Nebula (Messier 8) in Sagittarius on September 2, 2022. Thank you, Ahmad! The Elephant’s Trunk Nebula
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | James Carroll in Conway, Arkansas, captured this composite of part of the Elephant’s Trunk Nebula in Cepheus. He wrote: “I have always loved the depth in narrow-band deep-sky images. These images show the complexity of our own Milky Way. To think each bright dot represents a star the same size or bigger than our own sun is awe-inspiring. This image is a total of 28 hours and 45 minutes worth of exposures, captured over August and into September, completed on September 13th and processed on the 14th. Total time making this image was over 35 hours.” Amazing work. Thank you, James!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeremy Likness in Monroe, Washington, captured this view of the Elephant’s Trunk Nebula in Cepheus on September 22, 2022. He wrote: “In the constellation Cepheus lies a large area of glowing cosmic material silhouetted by surrounding clouds of dark dust. Astronomers believe this region is a star-forming area.” Thank you, Jeremy! Galaxies in the deep sky
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Karthik Easvur in Madurai, Tamilnadu, India, captured this wide-field view of the Andromeda Galaxy (Messier 31) on September 3, 2022. He wrote: “I was taking a time-lapse of Andromeda Galaxy from my balcony. When I reviewed the images, I found a green-colored meteor along with the Andromeda Galaxy. It was a lucky shot.” Indeed, that was a fortunate and beautiful occurrence. Thank you, Karthik!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeremy Likness in Monroe, Washington, captured the Andromeda Galaxy (Messier 31) on September 6, 2022. He wrote: “I took advantage of the clear skies to capture additional detail on the Andromeda Galaxy. This is what I ended with after combining the datasets. The pink/red are areas of emission nebulae experiencing specific stellar activity that emits hydrogen-alpha.” Thank you, Jeremy!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eyad Khailany in Erbil, Iraq, captured the Triangulum Galaxy (Messier 33) on September 3, 2022. Eyad wrote: “The Triangulum Galaxy is a spiral galaxy 2.73 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Triangulum. It’s cataloged as Messier 33 or NGC (New General Catalogue) 598. The Triangulum Galaxy is the 3rd-largest member of the Local Group of galaxies, after Andromeda and the Milky Way. It is one of the most distant celestial objects you can see with your eye alone.” Thank you, Eyad!
Bottom line: Members of the EarthSky community shared these amazing photos of September’s deep sky.
