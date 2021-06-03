May lunar eclipse and a colorful cosmic cloud

May lunar eclipse and Rho Ophiuchi

2021’s first eclipse – the May lunar eclipse on the 26th – took place in the sky near the Rho Ophiuchi Cloud Complex. This colorful cosmic cloud is a favorite target for astrophotographers. The photos on this page show the Rho Ophiuchi region, which, in its entirety, stretches 4.5 degrees by 6.5 degrees across the dome of the sky. For reference, the width of the full moon is 1/2 degree. Next to the constellation Ophiuchus in the sky is the constellation Scorpius. Its brightest star Antares also appears in some of these photos, shining brightly from 550 light-years away.

Thanks to all who contributed these photos!

Bottom line: Photos of the May lunar eclipse near colorful Rho Ophiuchi.

