See it! This week’s lunar eclipse photos

May 26, 2021

Did you see the total eclipse of 2021’s closest supermoon on Tuesday (May 26, 2021)? If you didn’t catch it – even if you did – enjoy a few of our favorite lunar eclipse photos from EarthSky friends around the world. Thanks so much to all of you who shared your photos with us!

Four views of the moon in a lunar eclipse photo.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Andrea Deegan captured the eclipse from Albany, Western Australia on May 26, 2021. She wrote: “There was too much cloud cover at the start of the eclipse, so these were over the last hour or so when the sky cleared.”
An orange ball on a black background.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Photo by Roit Gupta. May 26, 2021.
Orange moon above a lighted bridge.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Firman Nurdiansyah in East Java, Indonesia, wrote on May 26, 2021: “The sight of a total lunar eclipse adorns the night sky. At that time, the moon rose right over the Suramadu bridge.”
Lunar eclipse: Shining orange and white ball on a black background.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jon Greif in La Jolla, California, captured this image on May 26, 2021. He wrote: “I got my miracle! The marine layer in Southern California cleared just enough, right at 4:19 this AM (totality), for the blood red total eclipse of the moon.”
Lunar eclipse: shining orange and white moon on a black sky background.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Photo taken by Shazri Saudi on May 26, 2021.
Lunar eclipse: shining orange and white moon on a dark blue sky background.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Our friend Doug Short in Anchorage, Alaska captured this photo in the dawn of May 26, 2021. He wrote: “This photo of the lunar eclipse was taken about 8 minutes before totality. At this point the clouds rolled in and totality was completely obscured. From this far north (61 degrees) the moon was low in the sky, and the sky was relatively light.”
Lunar eclipse: shining yellow half-moon on a black sky background.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Joel Weatherly in Alberta, Canada caught our attention when he shared this eclipse photo taken on May 26, 2021. He wrote: “Here’s an image from this morning’s lunar eclipse, as seen in Edmonton, Alberta. Weather conditions were somewhat better than expected but still less than ideal. The two stars to the upper right are ?1 and ?2 Scorpii.”
Lunar eclipse: shining orange and white moon on a black sky background.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Last but not least is Timothy E. O’Sullivan’s shot taken on May 26, 2021 in Sacramento, California. He wrote: “The lunar eclipse of May 26, 2021, reached near totality in my location. I like the red moon, and I also like seeing stars right by the full moon.”
The EarthSky team has a blast bringing you daily updates on your cosmos and world. We love your photos and welcome your news tips. Earth, Space, Human World, Tonight.

