View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ernest Jacobs in Eden, New York, captured this telescopic view of NGC 7000, the North America Nebula, on June 18, 2022. Ernest wrote: “The North America Nebula is a large emission nebula located in the constellation Cygnus. The image consists of 28 subframes at 300 seconds and ISO 1600 for a total exposure duration of about 2.3 hours.” Thank you, Ernest! See more images of the deep sky below. Photos of June’s deep sky
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Michael Terhune in Lunenburg, Massachusetts, captured this telescopic view of Messier 57, the Ring Nebula, on June 18, 2022. Michael wrote: “Here is a really bright beautiful target known as the Ring Nebula or M57. It is located in the constellation Lyra. Was really happy I was able to pick up the distant background galaxy as well!” Thank you, Michael! A deep sky bat, squid, cat’s paws and eagle
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eyad Khailany in Erbil, KRI, Iraq, captured this telescopic view of diffuse nebula Sh2-129 on June 24, 2022. Eyad wrote: “Sh2-129, the Flying Bat Nebula, is a bright nebula of visual magnitude 10 in the constellation Cepheus. It is at a distance of 9,318 light-years from Earth. Interestingly, at the heart of the nebula, there is another nebula, the Giant Squid Nebula (Ou4). This OIII emitting nebula was only recently discovered by the French amateur astrophotographer Nicolas Outters in 2011.” Thank you, Eyad!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Karthik Easvur in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India, captured this telescopic view of diffuse nebulae NGC 6334 and NGC 6357 on June 18, 2022. Karthik wrote: “NGC 6334, colloquially known as the Cat’s Paw Nebula, Bear Claw Nebula, or Gum 64, is an emission nebula and star-forming region located in the constellation Scorpius. NGC 6357 is a diffuse nebula near NGC 6334 in the constellation Scorpius. The nebula contains many proto-stars shielded by dark discs of gas. And also young stars wrapped in expanding ‘cocoons’ or expanding gases surrounding these small stars. It is also known as the Lobster Nebula.” Thank you, Karthik!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ashley McGlone in Etna, Ohio, captured this telescopic view of Messier 16, the Eagle Nebula, on June 4, 2022. Ashley wrote: “I took this picture in my back yard last night … M16 Eagle Nebula. It’s Milky Way season now, and this is one of several major nebulae visible. The interesting ‘finger structure’ in the middle of the nebula was made famous by the Hubble picture titled The Pillars of Creation. I whispered ‘wow’ three different times while capturing this nebula. It is breathtaking.” Thank you, Ashley! Dark nebulae
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | James Carroll in Little Rock, Arkansas, captured this telescopic view of the Messier 24 star cloud and dark nebula on June 19, 2022. James wrote: “This was my first night out at the observatory with my new telescope (the Stellarvue SV130t-r). I have always seen these amazing images of dark nebulae and the bright regions surrounding it. This was my attempt at it. I hope you enjoy.” Thank you, James! A glorious star cluster in the deep sky
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Randall Kayfes in Tucson, Arizona, captured this telescopic view of Messier 13, the Hercules Cluster, on June 3, 2022. Randall wrote: “The Hercules star cluster M13 is one giant ball of stars and a favorite go-to star cluster in the summer.” Thank you, Randall! Recurrent nova U Scorpii
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Filipp Romanov in Yuzhno-Morskoy, near Nakhodka, Russia, captured this before-and-after view of the recurrent nova U Scorpii on September 1, 2019 and June 7, 2022. Filipp wrote: “Rare outburst of the recurrent nova U Scorpii (U Sco). I took photos of the star field near U Sco from my small homeland (Yuzhno-Morskoy, near Nakhodka, Russia), using my Canon EOS 60D camera (18-135mm lens).” Thank you, Filipp!
Bottom line: Members of the EarthSky community shared these amazing photos of June’s deep sky.
