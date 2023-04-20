Hybrid solar eclipse photos: April 20, 2023

A hybrid solar eclipse darkened skies in Australia, Timor-Leste and Indonesia on April 20, 2023. Depending on the location of each observer, some saw a partial eclipse, others saw an annular or “ring” eclipse, and still others saw a total eclipse.
The view from space
Today's #eclipse seen from 36,000km away by Japan's Himawari weather satellite!
You can see the Moon's shadow zooming from left to right.