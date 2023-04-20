Hybrid solar eclipse photos: April 20, 2023

Hybrid solar eclipse photos

A hybrid solar eclipse darkened skies in Australia, Timor-Leste and Indonesia on April 20, 2023. Depending on the location of each observer, some saw a partial eclipse, others saw an annular or “ring” eclipse, and still others saw a total eclipse.

Here are the best photos we’ve received so far. We will continue to update our photos throughout the day on April 20!

Did you capture a photo of the April 20, 2023 hybrid solar eclipse? Share it with us!

The view from space

Today's #eclipse seen from 36,000km away by Japan's Himawari weather satellite! You can see the Moon's shadow zooming from left to right. Data: @jma_kishou, processing: Me / @NCEOscience pic.twitter.com/nXavukdU34 — Simon Proud (@simon_sat) April 20, 2023

Some saw a partial eclipse:

Bottom line: Enjoy our hybrid solar eclipse photo gallery from April 20, 2023. Did you get a photo of the event? Share it with us!