Hybrid solar eclipse photos: April 20, 2023

Editors of EarthSky
April 20, 2023
Hybrid solar eclipse photos: Black disc of the moon with a bright light protruding around as it fully eclipses the sun
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexander Krivenyshev of the website WorldTimeZone.com saw a total eclipse this morning (April 20, 2023) from his location in Australia. He wrote: “Total solar eclipse with perfect weather conditions in Exmouth, Western Australia.” Great photo, Alexander! Thank you. More hybrid solar eclipse photos below.

Hybrid solar eclipse photos

A hybrid solar eclipse darkened skies in Australia, Timor-Leste and Indonesia on April 20, 2023. Depending on the location of each observer, some saw a partial eclipse, others saw an annular or “ring” eclipse, and still others saw a total eclipse.

Here are the best photos we’ve received so far. We will continue to update our photos throughout the day on April 20!

Did you capture a photo of the April 20, 2023 hybrid solar eclipse? Share it with us!

black disc of the moon with a bright hazy border as it fully eclipses the sun
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Greg Redfern was also in Exmouth, West Australia, when he captured this image of the April 20, 2023, total solar eclipse. He wrote: “Hybrid eclipse success!” Certainly looks like it, Greg! Thank you.

The view from space

Some saw a partial eclipse:

bright white disk of the sun, with a third from the bottom left obscured by the black disk of the moon
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Before and after the stirring moments of totality – and outside the central line of the eclipse – people saw a partial eclipse. Andrea Deegan captured this image from Albany, Western Australia. She wrote: ‘Albany WA was on the outer path of the eclipse this morning. We had about 60% totality on a clear sunny day.’ Thanks, Andrea!
pale disk of the sun with a pair of dark sunspots, and a black disk of the moon obscuring its lower left corner
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Vermont Coronel Jr in Quezon City, the Philippines, imaged the sun – complete with a huge sunspot region, labeled AR3282 – as it was partially eclipsed by the moon. He wrote: “A high noon partial eclipse that is visible in the Philippines. This is the maximum view in Manila and nearby provinces.” Great work, Vermont! Thank you. Read today’s sun news.

Bottom line: Enjoy our hybrid solar eclipse photo gallery from April 20, 2023. Did you get a photo of the event? Share it with us!

April 20, 2023
