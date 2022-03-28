Sun activity for March 28: 3 M-flares and 2 C-flares

The sun is sparking with activity! On March 28, 2022, sunspot AR2975 produced three M-class flares, one at M4.1 and two at M1. The same sunspot also produced a C-class flare that verged on M status, at C9.8. Plus, a new region – AR2978 – produced a C5 flare.

The biggest M-flare came earlier in the day, at 11:30 UTC. The solar flare peaked at M4.1. This eruption produced an R1 level shortwave radio blackout over Africa. NOAA reported a burst of radio waves indicating a possible fast CME. There is also a sudden increase in solar protons. The protons reached the level of an S1 proton storm alert from NOAA. While the flare created a radio blackout at the peak of the flare, the proton event creates a delayed radio blackout over Earth’s poles. The event also produced a solar tsunami (EIT wave). Stay tuned for more updates on how this will affect Earth.

M4.1 flare from active region at central meridian?? pic.twitter.com/8mpMkp7fS4 — SWE Research (@sweuah) March 28, 2022

A CME is due to arrive on March 28, 2022. And a low level geomagnetic storm – with auroras at high latitudes – is possible. NASA said the CME will impact Earth late on March 27, 2022, or early on March 28. Activity at Earth is expected to be minor.

The March 28, 2022, CME is from a March 25 solar flare, which also caused a shortwave radio blackout over southeast Asia.

Bottom line: Sun activity for the week of March 28, 2022. A CME is due to arrive today. A low level geomagnetic storm – with auroras at high latitudes – is possible.