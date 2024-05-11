Auroras last night wowed millions! Pics here

Auroras last night!

On Friday, May 10, 2024, space weather forecasters began predicting a “severe” solar storm. When it came, it was even stronger than predicted, at “extreme” levels. So many people saw amazing displays of auroras last night from places at latitudes as low as Mexico, the Bahamas, western Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Chile and Argentina. Wonderful that so many got to see it! And the images came pouring in. The ones on this page are just a taste of what we received at EarthSky Community Photos, and in our social media feeds. Thank you to all who submitted photos! What a night!

Video: Are blasts from the sun affecting YOU?

The geomagnetic storming was due to no less than five coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that left the sun this week, during a flurry of X flares. These chunks of sun material struck Earth’s magnetic field, causing the fantastic auroral display. And the solar storm is still happening! Read the sun news for tonight’s prospects.

Why did the solar storms happen? The overall reason is that the sun is reaching the peak of its 11-year cycle of activity. This cycle is called Solar Cycle 25. Watch our livestream from last Monday – a conversation with EarthSky founder Deborah Byrd and NASA heliophysicist C. Alex Young – on why the sun has been blasting so many X flares.

Submit your photo to EarthSky Community Photos here

Auroras from Florida!

I cannot believe it! Aurora in Collier County, Florida off of State Road 29! SOUTH FLORIDA! @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/ECldZ0SRaQ — Garrett Harvey (@WeatherGarrett) May 11, 2024

Northern Lights RIGHT NOW over #KeyLargo Florida, this is insane to see the Aurora Borealis so far south ! pic.twitter.com/iBljm17x82 — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) May 11, 2024

Europe was glowing pink

Holy cow, most of Europe is glowing pink right now under the aurora! https://t.co/phrkeLXflc pic.twitter.com/Mp03JaiQ9i — Alex Spahn ????? (@spahn711) May 10, 2024

More fabulous auroras

Bottom line: Auroras last night (night of May 10-11, 2024) from “extreme” geomagnetic storming – which came after a week of very high activity on the sun – wowed millions around the globe.