Asteroid Day, June 30, live from Luxembourg

June 29, 2022

It’s time for Asteroid Day! Asteroid Day returns in person to Luxembourg for Asteroid Day LIVE 2022, following two years of being entirely virtual. Asteroid experts will converge on Luxembourg to take part in a packed four-hour program of panels and one-on-one interviews. You can watch in various ways, and the program begins at 9 UTC (5 a.m. EDT; 11 a.m. CET) on June 30.

You can watch the live stream from these sources: the Asteroid Day website, on YouTube, on TwitchTV or with any SES satellite subscriber (see details here).

Asteroids are the leftover remnants of the birth of the planets in our solar system. In addition, they’re full of resources that might someday be used by humanity. However, they are also hazards. With this in mind, astronomers keep a close watch for any asteroids possibly headed toward Earth. AsteroidDay.org said:

… there is so much to talk about. Research into asteroids and planetary defense has never been greater. There are more asteroid missions flying or planned than ever before, and in October this year, NASA will make history by conducting the first deflection test of an asteroid with their DART mission.

The seven panels for Asteroid Day LIVE 2022 – featuring experts and celebrities, and covering a broad range of asteroid science and research – are the backbone of the Asteroid Day LIVE broadcast in 2022.

Correspondingly, the program will repeat multiple times per day from June 30 – July 4.

Small is beautiful

Overall, the theme of Asteroid Day 2022 is “small is beautiful.” AsteroidDay.org said:

Asteroids are indeed small but to the eyes of those who study them, those boulder-strewn surfaces are beautiful to see close-up.

Additionally, the event planners hope to share some small but beautiful samples of asteroids and meteorites. For example, JAXA’s Hayabusa2 mission returned samples of asteroid Ryugu to Earth in 2020. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx reached asteroid Bennu in 2018. Likewise, its sample return should arrive next year.

Read more: Before-and-after of asteroid Bennu’s sample site

Asteroid Day: Space scene with many floating rocks illuminated with light from distant sun.
Image via AsteroidDay.org.

History of Asteroid Day

Supporters hold Asteroid Day on June 30 each year to mark the date of Earth’s largest asteroid impact in recorded history, the Siberian Tunguska event. The co-founders of Asteroid Day are astrophysicist and famed musician Brian May of the rock group Queen, Apollo 9 astronaut Rusty Schweickart, filmmaker Grig Richters and B612 Foundation president Danica Remy. Their goal is to educate the public about the importance of asteroids in our history and the role they play in the solar system.

In 2016, with the leadership of the Association of Space Explorers (ASE), the United Nations declared Asteroid Day to be a global day of education to raise awareness and promote knowledge in the general public about asteroids. For more information, visit AsteroidDay.org.

Each year Asteroid Day presents the public with a snapshot of cutting-edge asteroid research from the largest telescopes on Earth to some of the most ambitious space missions.

Bright white smoke trail above bare trees in snowy landscape.
Early in the morning on February 15, 2013, a small, previously unknown asteroid entered Earth’s atmosphere at 37,280 miles per hour (66,000 km/h) and exploded high above Chelyabinsk, Russia, with 20-30 times the energy of the Hiroshima atomic bomb. Photo via Alex Alishevskikh/ Flickr.

Bottom line: The 8th annual Asteroid Day will be held in Luxembourg – and digitally – on June 30, 2022. It’ll feature presentations with experts, panel discussions and question-and-answer periods.

Via AsteroidDay.org.

Find Asteroid Day events

USGS Asteroid Day: How do you prepare for an asteroid impact?

Facebook Asteroid Day Live

Twitter Asteroid Day Live

