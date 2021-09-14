Brightest Stars

Alpha Cephei, a fast-spinning star

Posted by
Bruce McClure
and
Deborah Byrd
and
Shireen Gonzaga
and
September 14, 2021
Glowing, fuzzy-edged flattened orange globe with latitude and longitude lines drawn on.
Astronomers used the CHARA array at Georgia State University – an optical interferometer – to learn the fast rotational speed of Alpha Cephei, aka Alderamin. Read about this work here. Image via M. Zao.

Alpha Cephei, also known as Alderamin, is the brightest star in the constellation Cepheus the King. It shines not very brightly at about magnitude 2.5. Its faint constellation, Cepheus, is surprisingly easy to spot in a dark sky because its stars trace out the shape of a child’s stick house. Astronomers are intrigued by Alderamin because it spins at such a rapid rate. Unlike our almost-round sun, Alderamin has been distorted by its rapid spin into an oblate form, like a partly deflated beach ball.

Help EarthSky keep bringing you news of your cosmos and world. Please donate what you can to our annual crowd-funding campaign.

Science of Alpha Cephei

Alderamin, 49 light-years away, is a white star that is twice the mass of the sun and about 17 times its luminosity. It is considered a Class A star, which is now evolving off the main sequence into a subgiant. It’s thought that this star is now on its way to becoming a red giant as its internal supply of hydrogen fuel runs low.

Alpha Cephei rotates rapidly; observations suggest it could be as fast as 152 miles a second (245 km/s). In comparison, the sun’s rotation speed at the equator is almost 1.2 miles a second (2 km/s). As a result of its rapid rotation, Alpha Cephei appears oblate. That’s because the star’s surface rotation speed gets progressively faster as you move away from its rotation axis towards its equator. And, as surface rotation speed increases, the star’s surface is increasingly pushed out. As a result, Alpha Cephei bulges along the equator.

The image below is a model of Alpha Cephei based on data from the CHARA telescope array. It shows Alpha Cephei’s oblate shape. It also shows a darker equatorial region, shaded to indicate that these are cooler regions of the star. Meanwhile, a section near the pole appears brighter. That’s because the surface gravity is higher around the “flattened” poles compared to the bulging equator, and as a result, higher temperatures and pressure are needed to maintain an equilibrium. These differences in brightness across rapidly rotating stars result in a phenomenon scientists call gravity darkening.

Astronomer Jim Kaler wrote about this rapidly spinning star:

The spin may also be related to the star’s activity. [Our] sun is magnetically active in broad part because its outer third is churning up and down in huge convective currents, the movement helping to generate a magnetic field. Such outer zones are supposed to disappear in class A stars like Alderamin. Yet Alderamin emits about the same amount of X-ray radiation as does the sun and has other features that together suggest considerable magnetic activity. No one really knows why. Such anomalies, of course, drive the science. Understanding Alderamin will someday help us understand our own star, on which we depend for life.

How to find Alpha Cephei

On a dark night, Alpha Cephei is easily visible and also relatively easy to find. Look northward for this star. It is circumpolar throughout all of Europe, northern Asia, Canada and American cities as far south as San Diego, California. Its constellation, Cepheus, has the shape of the stick house we all drew as children. Or you might prefer to see the shape of Cepheus as a point on the King’s crown. Cepheus is a rather faint constellation, but Alpha Cephei is by far its brightest star and is easily observable to the unaided eye, even in cities.

If you know the W or M-shaped constellation Cassiopeia the Queen, you can use the Cassiopeia stars Schedar and Caph to star-hop to Alderamin.

Star chart showing Cepheus and Cassiopeia.
A close-up of Cassiopeia and Cepheus. Notice that a line from Schedar and Caph will lead you to Alderamin, or Alpha Cephei, brightest star in the King.

A once and future pole star

Alpha Cephei has been a pole star in the past, that is, a star close to the sky’s north pole. The last time was in 18,000 BCE. It will again be a pole star some 5,500 years from now. What kind of world will Earth be then? No matter. The heavens will pursue their long cycles, and Alpha Cephei will lie some three degrees from the sky’s north pole around the year 7500 CE. That means it won’t be as good a pole star as our present-day Polaris, which will be 0.4525 degrees from the north celestial pole on March 24, 2100. But it’ll be pretty good.

This star’s proper name, Alderamin, is from Arabic and means “the right arm,” presumably of Cepheus the King, who played a role in Greek mythology.

Alpha Cephei: A bright white star in a field of very many fainter stars against a black backdrop.
Alpha Cephei is resplendent in this image from the STScI Digital Sky Survey. Image via Mikulski Archive.

Bottom line: Alpha Cephei, or Alderamin, the brightest star in the otherwise faint constellation Cepheus the King, is scientifically interesting because it has a very rapid rotation rate.

Share
Tweet
Pin2
Email
More
2 Shares
Posted 
September 14, 2021
 in 
Brightest Stars

Bruce McClure

View Articles
About the Author:
Bruce McClure has served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages since 2004. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also writes and hosts public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Shireen Gonzaga

View Articles
About the Author:
Shireen Gonzaga is a freelance writer who enjoys writing about natural history. She is also a technical editor at an astronomical observatory where she works on documentation for astronomers. Shireen has many interests and hobbies related to the natural world. She lives in Cockeysville, Maryland.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Bruce McClure

View All
Mercury greatest elongation September 14, best for S. Hemisphere
September 13, 2021
Neptune at opposition September 14, 2021
September 13, 2021
Moon, Antares and Venus on September 12
September 12, 2021
Moon and Venus after sunset September 8 to 11
September 8, 2021