First quarter moon comes January 5

A first quarter moon shows half of its lighted hemisphere – half of its day side – to Earth.

First quarter is January 5, 2017 at 19:47 UTC. It’s a waxing moon, in the sky each evening when the sun goes down. Next full moon is January 12 at 11:34 UTC.

We call this moon a quarter and not a half because it is one quarter of the way around in its orbit of Earth, as measured from one new moon to the next.

Also, although the moon appears half-lit to us, it’s good to recall that the illuminated portion of a first quarter moon truly is just a quarter. On the night of first quarter moon, we see half the moon’s day side, or a true quarter of the moon. Another lighted quarter of the moon shines just as brightly in the direction opposite Earth!

And what about the term half moon? That’s a beloved term, but not an official one.

A first quarter moon rises at noon and is highest in the sky at sunset. It sets around midnight. First quarter moon comes a week after new moon. Now, as seen from above, the moon in its orbit around Earth is at right angles to a line between the Earth and sun.

