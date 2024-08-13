See it! This week’s auroras and Perseids!

What an amazing week it’s been! The beloved Perseid meteor shower peaked on the mornings of August 12 and 13, 2024. At the same time, Earth was hit by a coronal mass ejection from the sun, causing geomagnetic storming up to G4 (severe) levels … providing magnificent displays of auroras! Thanks to all who contributed to EarthSky community photos!

Read the sun news here.

Perseid meteors and auroras on August 12

more Perseid meteors and auroras on August 12

Perseid meteors on August 12

Perseid meteors and auroras on August 11

Perseid meteors on August 11

Meteors on August 10

