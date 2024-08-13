See it! This week’s auroras and Perseids!

What an amazing week it’s been! The beloved
Perseid meteor shower peaked on the mornings of August 12 and 13, 2024. At the same time, Earth was hit by a coronal mass ejection from the sun, causing geomagnetic storming up to G4 (severe) levels … providing magnificent displays of auroras! Thanks to all who contributed to EarthSky community photos!
Read the sun news here. Perseid meteors and auroras on August 12
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Cameron Frankish shared this image from Longdown, Devon, UK, and wrote: “Went out to get the Perseids and had an unexpected bonus of the aurora! Took 950 shots and only got 4 decent Perseids, but the aurora more than made up for it.” You should be very proud, it is a great image! Thank you, Cameron.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Christoph Stopka caught this bright Perseid against the backdrop of the aurora at Westcliffe, Colorado. Christoph wrote: “The aurora was shimmering in purple, pink, yellow and neon-green, with the last storm clouds adding more drama to scenery! And to top it all off, the meteors were zipping through the brightly colored skies!!” Thank you, Christoph. more Perseid meteors and auroras on August 12
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Patrice Duffy caught a low Perseid meteor against the aurora in Shohola, Pennsylvania. Patrice wrote: “I couldn’t believe my eyes. The northern lights were dancing behind me!! I was shocked because we don’t see that all that often down this far into Pennsylvania and New Jersey. What a gift!!” Thank you, Patrice.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sheryl R. Garrison caught this Perseid meteor in an aurora-filled sky. Sheryl wrote: “Light pollution couldn’t keep the aurora and a Perseid meteor from dropping by. A beautiful, somewhat cloudy night spent watching the dueling shows. Well worth it!” Thanks, Sheryl.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | James Younger caught this faint Perseid meteor with the aurora in Victoria, Vancouver Island. Thank you, James! Perseid meteors on August 12
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Michael Flynn shared this stunning shot from Pine Mountain Club, California, and wrote: “I got 8 images, this one being the best. The total count was about 225 images. I’s amazing how 1 out of 225 can make it all worthwhile.” So true! Thank you, Michael.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Catherine Hyde from Shandon, California, captured this image and wrote: “This is a Perseid meteor bursting over the dark-sky hills near my observatory, where there are essentially no artificial lights at all. I used a 180-degree fisheye all-sky camera to image the whole sky in each shot.” Thanks for sharing!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Carol Spicuzza from Turkey Run State Park, Indiana, captured this meteor and wrote: “Didn’t see as many meteors as we hoped but there were several beauties. It was unseasonably cool for Indiana which was nice.” Thank you! Perseid meteors and auroras on August 11
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Abhijit Patil from the wonderful Yosemite National Park in California, shared this image and wrote: “Ohh what to say about yesterday night!! All the planning was for the annual Perseids but the auroras stole the show. It was a mesmerizing night. Meteors flying all across the sky and the pillars of the northern lights dancing in the north. Such a dramatic night it was. The auroras lasted as long as the Perseids did until day break.” Thank you!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steve Schaum from Catskills, New York, captured both the auroras and some meteors. Thank you!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeremy Likness from Agate Beach, Newport, Oregon, shared this image and wrote: “A Perseid meteor streaks across the curtain of aurora borealis rippling beneath the Big Dipper.” Thank you! Perseid meteors on August 11
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Wendy Miller captured this Perseid meteor in California. Wendy wrote: “I drove out to the Anza-Borrego desert to watch the Perseid meteor shower. Despite the clouds and wind I was able to capture a couple of good shots.” Thank you!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | John Ashley from Peña Blanca, Arizona, took this photo and wrote: “A meteor between the Milky Way and Castle Rock. It was 1 of 3 meteors seen after midnight before clouds and rain closed in. This was after moonset, but light pollution is reflecting off the clouds and illuminating the ground.” Thank you, John!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Muhammad Alaa in Assiut, Egypt, caught a few Perseid meteors. Muhammad wrote: “This was my attempt last night to catch some meteors, and I actually succeeded in catching some. As I live in a rural town, I was able to photograph these meteors with the Milky Way. I am happy with the result.” Thank you, Muhammad.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tom Slawik captured the Milky Way and a Perseid meteor at Stub Stewart Park, Buxton, Oregon. Tom wrote: “Testing out fisheye lens with horizon-to-horizon Milky Way. A Perseid flew right along the galactic plane!” Thank you, Tom. Meteors on August 10
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Cox from Deep River, Ontario, Canada, shared this wonderful composite image of Perseid meteors and auroras. David wrote: “Series of images taken August 9 and 10, facing north-east. About 35 Perseid meteors were captured. Total capture time was about 3 hours.” Thank you!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Muhammed Aslam from Sindh, Pakistan, shared this photo of a meteor with Jupiter, Mars and the Pleiades star cluster. Thank you! Labels by EarthSky.
