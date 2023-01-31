Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) passes Earth this week

On February 1 and 2, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will reach its closest point to Earth (0.29 AU/ 27 million miles/ 44 million km). At that point, it’ll still be more than 100 times the moon’s distance away. With a first quarter moon on January 28, the moon is setting just after midnight.

For those who wish to view the comet around closest approach (perigee), the viewing is better in the morning hours after the moon has set. The comet is on the verge of being visible without optical aid. Try observing from a dark-sky site for your best chance to see it with your eye alone. No luck? You can always use binoculars or a telescope to spot this green visitor from the outer solar system.

According to Spaceweather.com yesterday, it should be visible to the unaided eye from a dark-sky site. They said:

Comet ZTF (C/2022 E3) continues to brighten as it approaches Earth for a close encounter (0.28 AU) on February 1st. Experienced observers are now reporting brightness values as high as magnitude +4.6. This means it is visible to the unaided eye from very dark sites and a great target for small telescopes.

Read more: Comet 2022 E3 ZTF closest to Earth February 1 and 2

Now on sale! The 2023 EarthSky lunar calendar. A unique and beautiful poster-sized calendar showing phases of the moon every night of the year. Treat yourself!

Photos and video of Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF)

Enjoy these recent images of Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) from our EarthSky Community Photos. Do you have a great photo to share? Submit it here.

More photos from our EarthSky Community

Photos of Comet 2022 E3 ZTF from 2022

Bottom line: Enjoy these photos of Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) taken by members of the EarthSky community. Have a great photo of your own? Share it at EarthSky Community Photos.

Read more: Comet 2022 E3 ZTF closest to Earth February 1 and 2