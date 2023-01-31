View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Abhijit Patil in Pinnacles National Park, Soledad, California, captured this wonderful image on January 27, 2023, and wrote: “Discovered by astronomers at the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), this green marvel is making its closest approach to Earth soon! One of the biggest talks about this comet is, it has a third anti-tail. Generally, a comet consists of only two tails, an ion tail and dust tail. A dust tail reflects sunlight and the ion tail is the glowy tail because of the ionized gases. But this one shows a third tail going towards the sun. Although it is not actually a tail but an optical illusion! The leftover dust behind the comet gets illuminated again as the Earth crosses the plane of the comet’s orbit around the sun. This causes an optical illusion which we perceive as a third tail in the opposite direction (seen as a lighter streak in the photo on the left) but it actually is not actually present. Fascinating right!?” Thank you, Abhijit! Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) passes Earth this week
On February 1 and 2, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will reach its closest point to Earth (0.29
AU/ 27 million miles/ 44 million km). At that point, it’ll still be more than 100 times the moon’s distance away. With a first quarter moon on January 28, the moon is setting just after midnight.
For those who wish to view the comet around closest approach (
perigee), the viewing is better in the morning hours after the moon has set. The comet is on the verge of being visible without optical aid. Try observing from a dark-sky site for your best chance to see it with your eye alone. No luck? You can always use binoculars or a telescope to spot this green visitor from the outer solar system.
According to
Spaceweather.com yesterday, it should be visible to the unaided eye from a dark-sky site. They said:
Comet ZTF (C/2022 E3) continues to brighten as it approaches Earth for a close encounter (0.28 AU) on February 1st. Experienced observers are now reporting brightness values as high as
magnitude +4.6. This means it is visible to the unaided eye from very dark sites and a great target for small telescopes.
Enjoy these recent images of
Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) from our EarthSky Community Photos. Do you have a great photo to share? Submit it here.
VIDEO
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Matthew Chin took this image of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) on January 31, 2023, in Hong Kong, China. He wrote: “C/2022 E3 (ZTF), and the constellation Draco the Dragon, in Yuen Long, Hong Kong” Thank you, Matthew!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Basudeb Chakrabarti submitted this image of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) on January 29, 2023, from West Bengal, India. Basudeb wrote: “For the last couple of months, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) has been the darling of astronomers and astrophotographers. Nicknamed as ‘Neanderthal Comet,’ it is currently the queen of the night sky in the Northern Hemisphere, wonderfully showing off its ion tail, dust tail and the anti tail (optical phenomenon). We, Astronomads Bangla, wanted to grab this opportunity, fighting with Kolkata’s light pollution and air pollution and present a collage of the comet taken at different focal lengths.” Thank you, Basudeb Chakrabarti, Samit Saha and Soumyadeep Mukherjee!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Asher Albrecht in Canton, Ohio, captured this great image on January 28, 2023, and wrote “I tried to photograph Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) earlier in the month but couldn’t get an image I was happy with. Unexpectedly, my skies were clear the last weekend in January and I quickly captured this one.” Thank you, Asher!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, captured these images of the comet over several days and wrote “This image shows six days of apparent change in Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) (January 24-29), The comet displayed a much more prominent ion tail and anti-tail (first image left on January 24, 2023) and as the comet presented a different perspective as it moved from the plane of the Earth’s orbit the observed structure of the coma and tails change. The observed ion tail is rotating clockwise as the comet moves in the sky and from the perspective of observers on Earth. Both the comet and Earth move quickly in their orbits resulting in observable changes within a day’s time.” Thank you, Eliot!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mohammed Abdallah in captured this image from Valley of Whales in Egypt, on January 28, 2023, and wrote “This shot was taken on the night of the 26th of January. I traveled 5 hours in the middle of the desert to hunt for the visiting comet. It was taken from the Valley of Whales in Egypt, Fayoum Desert. Our visitor has been here 50 thousand years ago, and now it’s back.” Thank you, Mohammed! It was taken from the Valley of Whales in Egypt, Fayoum Desert. Our visitor has been here 50 thousand years ago, and now it’s back”. Thank you, Mohammed!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jasna Maras of Vrlika, Croatia, captured this image of the comet on January 25, 2023. And Uros Todorovic Miksaj – also of Vrlika – processed it and wrote: “Maybe there will be more opportunities in February, but for now we have at least one memory of this once-in-a-lifetime visitor.” Thank you, Jasna and Uros!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Bellavia in Mattituck, New York, captured this great image on January 28, 2023, and wrote “Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) on its way out of the solar system.” Thank you, Steven! More photos from our EarthSky Community
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Osama Fathi in the White Desert, Egypt, captured this wonderful comet image on January 21, 2023, and wrote “Three tails of the Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the Chicken and Mushroom rocks, White Desert, Egypt.” Thank you, Osama!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Luke Oxlade took this photo of Comet 2022 E3 on January 18, 2023. Luke wrote: “The green glowing object is Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) at magnitude 6.7 (at the time of photographing). Its long trail can be seen spanning across to the right of the image. Located just below Ursa Major in the northeastern skies (at the time and date of photographing).” Thank you, Luke!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Karthik Easvur in New Delhi took this image of Comet 2022 E3 on January 17, 2023. Karthik wrote: “Today, early morning, I tried photographing the Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) from my terrace. I was able to photograph it. Hope it becomes brighter in the coming days so that it becomes visible to our unaided eyes.” Thank you, Karthik!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Karl Diefenderfer in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, took this image of Comet 2022 E3 on January 16, 2023. Karl wrote: “Was lucky enough to image comet C/2022 E3 on Monday morning.” Thank you, Karl!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Bellavia of Mattituck, New York, captured this image on January 8, 2023, of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) under full moon skies. See the greenish tinge? Indeed, many are reporting this comet as “green.” Thank you, Steve! Photos of Comet 2022 E3 ZTF from 2022
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Soumyadeep Mukherjee at IC Astronomy Observatory, Spain, took this image of Comet 2022 E3 on December 29, 2022. Soumyadeep wrote: “The image captures the movement of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) over 3 days (December 27-29, 2022) in the night sky. The data were acquired remotely via Telescope Live.” Thank you, Soumyadeep!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman in Mayhill, New Mexico, took this image on December 20, 2022. Eliot wrote: “Comet 2022 E3 prospects for the new year look outstanding. It is already showing nicely and will get brighter and appear earlier in the predawn in the days to come. Now there is only a thin window before dawn but it is getting better each day.” Thank you, Eliot!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Chapman in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, took this image on September 14, 2022. David wrote: “Comet C/2022 E3. This comet is currently in Corona Borealis and will get brighter into the new year. I enjoy following comets and asteroids using the free public robotic telescope at Saint Mary’s University. The photos are exposed under the user’s direction, automatically processed and made available for download.” Thank you, David!
