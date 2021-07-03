Tonight

Corona Borealis, the Northern Crown, in July

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
July 3, 2021
Kite-shaped Bootes with star Arcturus at its 'tail' and C-shaped northern crown nearby.
View at EarthSky Conmmunity Photos. | Dr Ski in Valencia, Philippines, caught this photo of Arcturus and its constellation Boötes, next to the Northern Crown, in 2019. Thanks, Dr Ski!

Look for Corona Borealis between 2 bright stars

In the evening in July, look for the constellation Corona Borealis, also known as the Northern Crown. You’ll need a dark sky to see it. But, if you have one, the constellation is easy and distinctive. It makes the shape of the letter C. In the middle of the C is a white jewel of a star. This star, the brightest light in the Northern Crown, is called Alphecca or Gemma.

To see this famous C-shaped assemblage of stars from the Northern Hemisphere, you’ll be looking high overhead during the evening hours in July. From the Southern Hemisphere, the constellation is low in the northern sky.

The Crown is located more or less along a line between two bright stars. The first is the orange star Arcturus in the constellation Boötes the Herdsman, shown in the photo at top. The second is beautiful, blue-white Vega in the constellation Lyra the Harp.

Arcturus has already passed its highest point in the evening at this time of year and is slowly descending to the west. Vega is still high in the east on July evenings. With dark skies you will notice the orange color of Arcturus and Vega’s bright blue-white tinge.

Corona Borealis can be found between these two stars, though closer to Vega. Remember, a dark sky is best for seeing this faint semicircle of stars.

Star chart with Arcturus and Vega labeled and small northern crown constellation between them.
Look for Corona Borealis between the stars Vega and Arcturus.

Gem of the Northern Crown

The brightest star in Corona Borealis is Gemma. The meaning of this Latin star name should be obvious. This star is the gem of the Northern Crown.

But, as is the case with many stars, this star has more than one name. It’s also called Alphecca. This second name is from an Arabic phrase meaning the bright one of the dish. So you can see that, throughout history, stargazers have identified Corona Borealis with a common shape: a bowl, a disk, a crown.

By the way, Gemma, aka Alphecca, is an eclipsing binary system. It consists of a smaller sunlike star that passes in front of a brighter star every 17.4 days, as seen from our earthly vantage point.

Read more about Gemma, aka Alphecca, in the Northern Crown

Six bright stars in bowl shape against a starry sky, Alphecca noticeably brighter.
Corona Borealis, the Northern Crown, with its brightest star Alphecca or Gemma. Image via Fred Espenak/ AstroPixels. Used with permission.

Bottom line: On these July evenings, look for Corona Borealis’ graceful semicircle of stars between two bright stars: Arcturus and Vega.

EarthSky astronomy kits are perfect for beginners. Order yours today.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
More
Posted 
July 3, 2021
 in 
Tonight

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Polaris and Thuban via the Big Dipper in July
June 30, 2021
US intelligence report: 140 unexplained UFOs, no aliens
June 27, 2021
Heat grips Pacific Northwest
June 26, 2021
Find the famous Summer Triangle
June 25, 2021