Penumbral lunar eclipse March 24-25, 2024

Marcy Curran
March 20, 2024
Map of Earth with large black area in the middle shading out toward the sides, with text.
View larger. | Map showing the areas of visibility for the March 24-25, 2024, penumbral lunar eclipse. In a penumbral eclipse, the lighter outer part of Earth’s shadow falls on the moon. So this is a subtle kind of eclipse. You’ll need to look closely to notice it. Image via Dominic Ford from In-The-Sky.org. Used with permission.

Penumbral lunar eclipse

People in Japan, the eastern half of Australia, the Americas, the western half of Africa, western Europe – and several oceans and parts of Antarctica – will see a deep penumbral lunar eclipse on March 24-25, 2024. This eclipse begins the eclipse season during which we’ll also have the April 8, 2024, total eclipse of the sun … shortly due to be seen by millions in North America.

Penumbral eclipse begins at 4:53 UTC on March 25, 2024. That is 11:53 a.m. CDT on March 24 in North America.
Greatest eclipse is at 7:12 UTC on March 25 (2:12 a.m. CDT) with a penumbral magnitude of 0.9577. In other words, at greatest eclipse, nearly all of the moon will be inside the Earth’s outer penumbral shadow. The moon will never go into Earth’s darker umbral shadow. So it will never seem as if a dark bite has been taken out of the moon. Instead, it’ll be a subtle darkened shading on the moon, and, at mid-eclipse, only a small sliver of the moon will fall outside this dark shading.
Penumbral eclipse ends at 9:33 UTC on March 25 (4:33 a.m. CDT).
Duration of eclipse: This is a deep penumbral lunar eclipse with a duration of 279.9 minutes.
Note: A penumbral lunar eclipse is the most subtle kind of lunar eclipse, one that most people won’t even notice. Some people say the moon’s shadow won’t be detected until the disk of the moon is immersed in about 2/3 of the penumbral shadow. On the other hand, others notice it right away. It depends on how observant they are, atmospheric conditions and a person’s visual acuity.

The full moon and eclipses

If this full moon were truly opposite the sun, there’d be a total umbral eclipse of the moon. That is, the darkest part of Earth’s shadow – the umbra – would cover the moon at mid-eclipse. But this full moon in March sweeps to the north of the Earth’s umbra. So no total or partial lunar eclipse in the Earth’s dark shadow can take place.

Instead, the full moon almost fully passes through the Earth’s penumbral shadow. So it’s a very deep penumbral eclipse. At no time will Earth’s dark shadow take a “bite” out of the moon. Instead, penumbral eclipses are all about subtle shadings.

The March 25 penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon is in the constellation of Virgo the Maiden.

Find the moon’s path with respect to Earth’s penumbral shadows below.

Diagram: Moon passing through Earth's shadow, and map of Earth with parts marked for the eclipse.
A map for the penumbral lunar eclipse on March 25, 2024. It sweeps across parts of Antarctica, the western half of Africa, western Europe, the Atlantic Ocean, the Americas, the Pacific Ocean, Japan, and the eastern half of Australia. Areas in white on the map will see the total penumbral eclipse. The line down the middle notes where greatest eclipse occurs. Shaded areas will see part of the eclipse and dark areas are where the eclipse is not visible. Note the difference between UTC and TDT (terrestrial dynamical time, often abbreviated TT as well). Key to lunar eclipse maps here. Image via Fred Espenak. Used with permission.

Eclipses in 2024

The March 24-25, 2024, penumbral lunar eclipse is followed two weeks later by a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. In fact, these two eclipses take place within a single eclipse season.

An eclipse season is an approximate 35-day period during which it’s inevitable for at least two (and possibly three) eclipses to take place.

Then later this year, the September-October 2024 eclipse season will feature a very shallow partial lunar eclipse on September 17-18, 2024, and an annular solar eclipse on October 2, 2024.

Maps and data for the total lunar eclipse

Visit timeanddate.com to get an exact timing of the eclipse from your location.

Penumbral lunar eclipse photos from our EarthSky community

Submit your photo to EarthSky here.

Five moon images showing progress of dim penumbral lunar eclipse, with time labels.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Soumyadeep Mukherjee of Kolkata, India, captured these images of the penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5, 2023, and wrote: “Last night, on 5th May 2023, we witnessed a penumbral lunar eclipse from Kolkata, India. Last night’s eclipse was pretty much observable with unaided eyes during its maximum. The eclipse continued for more than 4 hours. The image is a sequence of images captured during the eclipse. All the images are captured with the same exposure settings.” Thank you, Soumyadeep!
A reddish nearly full moon with its lower right slightly dark, over a lighthouse next to the shore.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Iaroslav Kourzenkov captured this image on October 28, 2023. Iaroslav wrote: “Hunter’s Moon and the penumbral lunar eclipse with Maugher Beach Lighthouse as seen from York Redoubt National Historic Site, Nova Scotia, Canada.” Thank you, Iaroslav!

More resources

Total lunar eclipse: Brightly colored covers of three large-format books.
For the best in eclipse info – from a world expert – visit Fred’s publications page.

Bottom line: A penumbral lunar eclipse – lasting over four hours – happens overnight on March 24-25, 2024. It’s visible from Japan, the eastern half of Australia, the Americas, the western half of Africa, western Europe – and several oceans and parts of Antarctica.
EarthSky’s monthly night sky guide: Visible planets and more

March 20, 2024
Astronomy Essentials

Marcy Curran

EarthSky producer and editor Marcy Curran has enjoyed stargazing since she was a girl, going on family camping trips under the dark skies of Wyoming. You might know her best nowadays for her popular EarthSky Minute - which provides a heads up on that night's sky - at our YouTube channel. Marcy bought her first telescope in time to see Halley’s Comet in 1985. She co-founded her local astronomy club. And she taught astronomy at her local community college for over 20 years. Marcy and her husband live in Wyoming.

Marcy Curran

