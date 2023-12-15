Geminid meteor shower 2023: Cool photos!

Whether you did or didn’t see this week’s Geminid meteor shower … you’ll enjoy these stunning images of the shower, from around the world. Thank you to all EarthSky community members who submitted – and are still submitting – photos. Visit EarthSky’s community photo page for more. And submit your photo here.

The 2024 lunar calendars are here! Best Christmas gifts in the universe! Check ’em out here.

Best Geminid meteors images

More Geminids images

More stunning images

More Geminid meteors

And last but not least …

Bottom line: See the best photos of the Geminid meteor shower of 2023 from our talented community of photographers.