Geminid meteor shower 2023: Cool photos!

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Cox from the Deep River, Ontario, Canada, captured these meteors and aurora. David wrote: “A pair of Geminid meteors on either side of the handle of the Big Dipper captured in a single 6 second exposure. A beautiful aurora was dancing for several hours as the Geminid meteors flashed. My camera captured more than 130 meteors between 9 pm and 2 am on December 13-14, in this north-facing wide angle view.” Thank you!
Whether you did or didn’t see this week’s
Geminid meteor shower … you’ll enjoy these stunning images of the shower, from around the world. Thank you to all EarthSky community members who submitted – and are still submitting – photos. Visit EarthSky’s community photo page for more. And submit . your photo here
The 2024 lunar calendars are here! Best Christmas gifts in the universe! Check 'em out here.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Peter Forister at the Shenandoah National Park, Virginia, took this photo on December 15. He wrote: “This was a bright Geminid fireball early on Friday morning at the tail end of the meteor shower. Shot from Loft Mountain, overlook in Shenandoah National Park, looking to the southeast toward the city of Charlottesville. Single exposure shot at 10″ f/2.8, iso3200.” Thank you!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jason Dain in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, captured this Geminid meteor and its reflection in the water. He wrote: “I was out watching for the aurora. I had a 2nd camera running some star trails, and managed to capture this fireball streaking across the sky.” We are so grateful for those 2 cameras! Thank you, Jason.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jan Curtis from Cheyenne, Wyoming, shared this composite image from Friday morning – the morning after the Geminids’ peak – and wrote: “Despite the fog and wintery weather from December 12-14, last night was finally clear and I was able to catch the end of this year’s active Geminids. Taking 10s exposures for 10 hours, I was able to record about 69 meteors of which 42 are shown here. Bottle skies 5.0.” Thank you, Jan! More Geminids images
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Aaron Schroeder in Saguache County, Colorado, shared this image from December 15 and wrote: “I captured these Geminids in the hour before sunrise.” Thank you!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Barney Koszalka from Wyoming shared this composite image with us from photos taken on December 14. Barney said he captured: “… 833 images consecutively, with a 10-second exposure each. Hoarfrost was a problem as the temperature dipped to -7 F (-22 C) and the low level ice fog can be seen as a blue haze in the image.” This is a crop of a much-wider view. Click in to see Barney’s original photo. Thank you, Barney!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Brian Mollenkopf from Lancaster, Ohio, created this composite image with photos taken on December 14. The windmill is just in the perfect place, right under the radiant point. Nice location and image! Thank you, Brian. More stunning images
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Patrice Duffy in Montague, New Jersey, took this photo on December 14 and wrote: “Although dark skies are getting harder and harder to come by, I still have some beautiful views right at home. I managed to photograph some beauties before total cloud cover for the rest of the night. This is Jupiter and a Geminid meteor bottom center, with the Pleiades star cluster above, and the red star Aldebaran to the left of the Pleiades. Geminids is my favorite meteor shower!” Thank you, Patrice. Good luck.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Anshuman Saikia from Golaghat, Assam, India, captured a Geminid meteor and the constelation of Orion. See those 3 bright dots at the same distance from each other? That’s the Belt of Orion. Wonderful photo, thank you!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | William Smith from Venice, Florida, shared this composite image from photos taken on December 14. He wrote: “I set up for a time-lapse video, 1,000 6-second frames at 15-second intervals. ISO 1600 at f 2.8. Started the video at 23:07 EST. Shooting time 4 hours, completed video is 33 seconds. I grabbed a screenshot of each meteor frame and merged them. I desaturated the image a little to diminish the reddish skyglow that I get at my location, and adjusted the brightness levels a bit. Position 27.06, -82.36. Bortle 5.” Thank you! More Geminid meteors
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Paul Bacon in Grass Valley, California, captured this image on December 13 and wrote: “I set up my camera and tripod, reclining chair, and warm blankets. I started imaging around 7pm under clear skies and immediately was treated to several Geminid meteors. I managed to capture 1 with my camera as it was streaking through the constellation Auriga. In the image, Perseus is above and to the left, Taurus is to the right, and the Pleiades cluster is above and to the right.” Thank you!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kathie O’Donnell in Rapid City, South Dakota, captured this photo on December 14 and wrote: “We went out to view the cosmic dust from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Enjoyed watching the meteors in all different directions. When I opened my images in the morning, I was totally surprised to see the aurora in my images. Win! Win!” Couldn’t agree more. Gorgeous image. Thank you, Kathie.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Soham Botle in Mumbai, India, captured this meteor and the constellation Orion on December 13. Wonderful! Thank you, Soham. And last but not least …
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Our friend Alexander Krivenyshev from Middletown, Rhode Island, took this photo on December 13. Beautiful! Thank you, Alexander.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Iaroslav Kourzenkov from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, captured a Geminid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy on December 14. What a duet! Thank you, Iaroslav.
Bottom line: See the best photos of the Geminid meteor shower of 2023 from our talented community of photographers.
