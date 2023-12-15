Astronomy EssentialsToday's Image

Geminid meteor shower 2023: Cool photos!

Cristina Ortiz
December 15, 2023
Green, yellow, orange and pink lights over the horizon. The lights are reflected in the water. There are 2 streaks on the right.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Cox from the Deep River, Ontario, Canada, captured these meteors and aurora. David wrote: “A pair of Geminid meteors on either side of the handle of the Big Dipper captured in a single 6 second exposure. A beautiful aurora was dancing for several hours as the Geminid meteors flashed. My camera captured more than 130 meteors between 9 pm and 2 am on December 13-14, in this north-facing wide angle view.” Thank you!

Whether you did or didn’t see this week’s Geminid meteor shower … you’ll enjoy these stunning images of the shower, from around the world. Thank you to all EarthSky community members who submitted – and are still submitting – photos. Visit EarthSky’s community photo page for more. And submit your photo here.

Best Geminid meteors images

Long, bright, green streak in a starry sky over a city.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Peter Forister at the
Shenandoah National Park, Virginia, took this photo on December 15. He wrote: “This was a bright Geminid fireball early on Friday morning at the tail end of the meteor shower. Shot from Loft Mountain, overlook in Shenandoah National Park, looking to the southeast toward the city of Charlottesville. Single exposure shot at 10″ f/2.8, iso3200.” Thank you!
Geminid: Starry sky with a white, long streak crossing it. It is reflected in the water in a green color.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jason Dain in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, captured this Geminid meteor and its reflection in the water. He wrote: “I was out watching for the aurora. I had a 2nd camera running some star trails, and managed to capture this fireball streaking across the sky.” We are so grateful for those 2 cameras! Thank you, Jason.
Many white streaks coming from the same direction, almost all in vertical.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jan Curtis from Cheyenne, Wyoming, shared this composite image from Friday morning – the morning after the Geminids’ peak – and wrote: “Despite the fog and wintery weather from December 12-14, last night was finally clear and I was able to catch the end of this year’s active Geminids. Taking 10s exposures for 10 hours, I was able to record about 69 meteors of which 42 are shown here. Bottle skies 5.0.” Thank you, Jan!

More Geminids images

Pink and purple starry sky with pinkish, short streaks. There are trees in the foreground.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Aaron Schroeder in
Saguache County, Colorado, shared this image from December 15 and wrote: “I captured these Geminids in the hour before sunrise.” Thank you!
Starry sky with many white streaks in all directions. There is now and little mountains in the ground.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Barney Koszalka from Wyoming shared this composite image with us from photos taken on December 14. Barney said he captured: “… 833 images consecutively, with a 10-second exposure each. Hoarfrost was a problem as the temperature dipped to -7 F (-22 C) and the low level ice fog can be seen as a blue haze in the image.” This is a crop of a much-wider view. Click in to see Barney’s original photo. Thank you, Barney!
Starry sky with many white, short streaks coming from the center of the image, to the sides. There is a windmill in the middle, where the streaks seem to separate.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Brian Mollenkopf from Lancaster, Ohio, created this composite image with photos taken on December 14. The windmill is just in the perfect place, right under the radiant point. Nice location and image! Thank you, Brian.

More stunning images

Grey, starry sky with a denser area of stars in the middle. There is a white, short streak at the bottom, a bright dot to the right of the streak, and tree branches covering the right side of the image.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Patrice Duffy in Montague, New Jersey, took this photo on December 14 and wrote: “Although dark skies are getting harder and harder to come by, I still have some beautiful views right at home. I managed to photograph some beauties before total cloud cover for the rest of the night. This is Jupiter and a Geminid meteor bottom center, with the Pleiades star cluster above, and the red star Aldebaran to the left of the Pleiades. Geminids is my favorite meteor shower!” Thank you, Patrice. Good luck.
Dark starry sky with 3 bright dots in the middle, and a white streak to the left.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Anshuman Saikia from Golaghat, Assam, India, captured a Geminid meteor and the constelation of Orion. See those 3 bright dots at the same distance from each other? That’s the Belt of Orion. Wonderful photo, thank you!
Starry sky with 2 streaks on the right side. There are some light clouds, and 3 bright dots on the top right.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | William Smith from
Venice, Florida, shared this composite image from photos taken on December 14. He wrote: “I set up for a time-lapse video, 1,000 6-second frames at 15-second intervals. ISO 1600 at f 2.8. Started the video at 23:07 EST. Shooting time 4 hours, completed video is 33 seconds. I grabbed a screenshot of each meteor frame and merged them. I desaturated the image a little to diminish the reddish skyglow that I get at my location, and adjusted the brightness levels a bit. Position 27.06, -82.36. Bortle 5.” Thank you!

More Geminid meteors

Starry dark sky with a light streak. There are some bluish stars together at the top right.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Paul Bacon in Grass Valley, California, captured this image on December 13 and wrote: “I set up my camera and tripod, reclining chair, and warm blankets. I started imaging around 7pm under clear skies and immediately was treated to several Geminid meteors. I managed to capture 1 with my camera as it was streaking through the constellation Auriga. In the image, Perseus is above and to the left, Taurus is to the right, and the Pleiades cluster is above and to the right.” Thank you!
Starry dark sky and a pink, orange and green horizon. There is a White streak coming down on the left side.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kathie O’Donnell in Rapid City, South Dakota, captured this photo on December 14 and wrote: “We went out to view the cosmic dust from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Enjoyed watching the meteors in all different directions. When I opened my images in the morning, I was totally surprised to see the aurora in my images. Win! Win!” Couldn’t agree more. Gorgeous image. Thank you, Kathie.
Black starry sky with a long, vertical, bluish streak on the left side.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Soham Botle in Mumbai, India, captured this meteor and the constellation Orion on December 13. Wonderful! Thank you, Soham.

And last but not least …

Dark sky with the silhouette of a chimney and a greenish streak to its left.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Our friend Alexander Krivenyshev from Middletown, Rhode Island, took this photo on December 13. Beautiful! Thank you, Alexander.
Starry sky with a greenish, vertical streak, and a dot with haze around it.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Iaroslav Kourzenkov from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, captured a Geminid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy on December 14. What a duet! Thank you, Iaroslav.

Bottom line: See the best photos of the Geminid meteor shower of 2023 from our talented community of photographers.

December 15, 2023
Astronomy Essentials

Cristina Ortiz

Cristina Ortiz - based in Granada, Spain - has been an EarthSky editor since 2021. "Since I was a kid," she says, "I could feel that passion for science and communication." Cristina has a master’s degree in translation and interpreting, specializing in science and technology. She has served as a translator, interpreter and proofreader in both science and technology for various media organizations, including Netflix, and for museums and other companies.

