The Big Dipper: Why can’t you see it now?

Deborah Byrd
October 13, 2024

Big Dipper in autumn

It’s autumn for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere. There’s a chill in the air, and nights are getting long. Maybe you’ve been standing outside on an autumn evening, looking for the Big Dipper? It’s perhaps the most famous of all star patterns. You know you’re supposed to look northward. And you’re looking, but you can’t find it. Why not?

If you’re at a latitude of about 41 degrees north – or farther north – you will see the Dipper. From very northerly latitudes, the Big Dipper is circumpolar, or always above the northern horizon. If you’re below that latitude, though, you won’t find the Big Dipper in the evening now. In autumn, the Big Dipper is below your horizon during the evening hours.

Want to see it? If you’re in the southern U.S. or a comparable latitude, you’ll have to wait until the hours before dawn. At this time of the year, before dawn, you’ll easily see the Big Dipper ascending in the northeast.

To remember the best times to view the Big Dipper in the evening, remember the phrase: spring up and fall down. That’s because the Big Dipper shines way up high in the sky on spring evenings but close to the horizon on autumn evenings.

Animated star chart: Big Dipper in 4 positions around the North Star, each labeled with a season name.
This animation shows the Big Dipper in autumn – and all 4 seasons – from mid-northern latitudes. The Big Dipper is shown at the same time – mid-evening – on the days of the solstices and equinoxes. Charts via Stellarium. Animation by EarthSky.

5 Dipper stars are related

So you might or might not be able to see the Big Dipper now. But you can think about it. Did you know that the distances of the stars in the Dipper reveal something interesting about them? Five of these seven stars have a physical relationship in space. That’s not always true of patterns on our sky’s dome. Most star patterns are made up of unrelated stars at vastly different distances.

Star chart with Big and Little Dippers, with stars labeled.
Where is the Big Dipper in autumn? It’s tough to spot on October evenings because it rides so low in the north. As always, the 2 outer stars in the Dipper’s bowl point to Polaris, the North Star.

Five of the Dipper’s stars – Merak, Mizar, Alioth, Megrez and Phecda – are part of a single star grouping. They probably were born together from a single cloud of gas and dust, and they’re still moving together as a family.

The other two stars in the Dipper – Dubhe and Alkaid – are unrelated to each other and to the other five. Here are the star distances to the Dipper’s stars:

Alkaid 101 light-years
Mizar 83 light-years
Alioth 81 light-years
Megrez 59 light-years
Phecda 83 light-years
Dubhe 123 light-years
Merak 80 light-years

What’s more, Dubhe and Alkaid are moving in an entirely different direction from the other five stars.

How the Big Dipper changes over time

And that’s why – millions of years from now – the Big Dipper will have lost its familiar dipper-like shape.

Images of the Big Dipper

Dark sky with the Big Dipper and long, thin glowing streak.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Susan Jensen captured this image on September 6, 2024, and wrote: “Right place, right time! Standing on a gravel road in the middle of nowhere, looking across a stubble field. This slow-moving, vibrant meteor stopped me in my tracks! I was shooting the Big Dipper with the shutter locked to catch multiple frames for stacking when this monster did a slow flyby. How lucky that I was able to capture it!” Thank you, Susan!
Dark sky with tones of green, purple and pink. A little streak right in the middle.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeremy Likness from Agate Beach, Newport, Oregon, captured this image on August 11, 2024, and wrote: “A Perseid meteor streaks across the curtain of aurora borealis rippling beneath the Big Dipper.” Thank you!

Bottom line: If you’re above 41 degrees north latitude, the Big Dipper star pattern is circumpolar; it stays in your sky always, circling around the northern pole star, Polaris. Below that latitude, the Dipper is below your horizon in the evening in autumn.

Posted 
October 13, 2024
 in 
Deborah Byrd

