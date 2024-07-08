Earth

Dead man’s fingers are our creepy lifeform of the week

Posted by
Cristina Ortiz
and
July 8, 2024
Dead man's fingers: Grassy surface with a group of greyish shapes that look like fingers coming from the ground.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Hoskin from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, took this photo of dead man’s fingers (Xylaria polymorpha) on June 25, 2024. Thank you, David. Are the dead awakening?!

What is that? Don’t worry, the dead are not rising from their graves nor has the zombie apocalypse arrived. As far as we know …

You will not be the first nor the last person to see human fingers in these images. Despite its disturbing appearance, there is nothing to fear. I present to you a very curious fungus called Xylaria polymorpha.

This fungus has a humorous but accurate nickname of dead man’s fingers.

Has the zombie apocalypse arrived?

Imagine one day you’re walking through the peaceful countryside and you see this. You’re welcome, I saved you from having a heart attack. Now you know it’s not what it looks like.

The roots of this fungus emerge from the ground to obtain light. These beings are just trying to live.

Black and dark gray fungus that looks like a hand with fingers coming from a surface with brown leaves and green plants.
Image via leeannbambalam/ iNaturalist (CC BY-NC 4.0).

Where to find these living fungi

You can find these fungi in wooded areas of all six inhabited continents. They’ll be on stumps and the dead wood of trees, especially beech trees. They grow inside rotten or cracked wood.

The fungus does not kill the tree. It only grows on already dead or dying wood and feeds on dead matter. This process is saprotrophy or saprotrophic nutrition.

Fungi already existed 400 million years ago. They are essential for breaking down dead plants and animals into nutrients that can be used by new plants growing in the soil.

A group of dark gray cylindrical fungi with a white top around a stump.
Image vie Birchblanket/ iNaturalist (CC BY-NC 4.0).

Can you eat dead man’s fingers?

Surely, when you see this creepy plant, you’re probably not thinking, I’m going to prepare a delicious dish with these dead man’s fingers. Trust your guts. They look deadly, and indeed they are. These fungi are poisonous. All Xylaria contain amatoxin and phallotoxin, which are two compounds found in some of the world’s most poisonous mushrooms.

They become toxic when they enter your digestive system. And even if you see mushrooms that look colorful and beautiful, this might be a trick. Think of those frogs that look beautiful but are also poisonous.

On the other hand, humans try to find a use for everything. Scientists are investigating these fungi for medicinal and other pharmacological applications thanks to their antimicrobial, antibacterial and antioxidant properties.

3 long and thin structures coming from the ground. They look gray with a white top.
Image via Aarongunnar/ iNaturalist (CC BY 4.0).

More on the dead man’s fingers

The word Xylaria comes from the Greek xýlon and means wood. The genus Xylaria includes about 100 species of fungi. Furthermore, the word Polymorpha means many forms.

Thus, these fungi can have domed or cylindrical shapes to more elongated or slender ones. Sometimes they can be somewhat deformed, with various protuberances. They have a smooth to rough external surface that only cracks over time.

The most developed specimens can measure up to 4 inches (10 cm) high. In terms of thickness, they reach 1.2 inches (3 cm) at their widest.

Many small, thin, greenish structures with a white top; a human hand at the side for size comparison.
Image via Mamma Raz/ iNaturalist (CC-BY-NC-4.0).

In general, they’re dark colored, usually black or brown. Sometimes they have bluish or greenish tones. Unlike its exterior, the interior is white. If you cut them in half, you can see a spike-shaped interior.

This fungus tends to grow in groups. Rarely will you find a single dead man’s finger.

Long, thin white structure on a black surface. Has a wing-like structure, with filaments growing from the bottom.
This is the interior of the fungus. Image via Siju/ iNaturalist (CC-BY-4.0).

Bottom line: Zombies are not awakening, as far as we know … If you see what looks like dead man’s fingers in the forest, you probably saw a creepy type of fungus.

Carnivorous plants are our lifeform of the week

Water lilies, beautiful and colorful: Lifeform of the week

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
July 8, 2024
 in 
Earth

Cristina Ortiz

View Articles
About the Author:
Cristina Ortiz - based in Granada, Spain - has been an EarthSky editor since 2021. "Since I was a kid," she says, "I could feel that passion for science and communication." Cristina has a master’s degree in translation and interpreting, specializing in science and technology. She has served as a translator, interpreter and proofreader in both science and technology for various media organizations, including Netflix, and for museums and other companies.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Cristina Ortiz

View All
How the lynx beat extinction: Lifeform of the week
July 1, 2024
Incredible sea rays: Lifeform of the week
June 17, 2024
Sloths are our calm and smiley lifeform of the week
June 10, 2024
The praying mantis is a predator: Lifeform of the week
June 3, 2024