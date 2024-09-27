See the best Comet A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS images here

Comet A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is making an impressive appearance in morning skies at the moment. The comet – which survived rumors of its disintegration – made its closest approach to the sun on September 27, 2024. The comet’s closest approach to Earth will be on October 12. It should transition from a morning object to an evening object around that date. Try to see it for yourself! And in the meantime, enjoy these images from EarthSky community members around the world.

Comet A3 photo gallery

More images from just the Southern Hemisphere images

Epic images from social media

This morning, I captured another image of Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) from the @LCOAstro site in the Atacama Desert, Chile ????. The view was absolutely stunning !!! The comet is clearly visible visually. My gear: Nikon D810a camera with a 135mm lens. Exposure: 20 x 30… pic.twitter.com/lieSFHEP1W — Yuri Beletsky (@YBeletsky) September 26, 2024

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) is finally here ! ???I captured this image this morning at 09:22 UTC from @LCOAstro in Atacama desert in Chile ?? The view was absolutely spectacular ! The clouds were constantly moving just above the horizon, but we got really lucky when the… pic.twitter.com/AoClHkatFr — Yuri Beletsky (@YBeletsky) September 24, 2024

So far Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS looks like a fuzzy star to the naked eye looking out the cupola windows. But with a 200mm, f2 lens at 1/8s exposure you can really start to see it. This comet is going to make for some really cool images as it gets closer to the sun. For now a… pic.twitter.com/JstaSLJ4Ui — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) September 19, 2024

Bottom line: Check out this gorgeous photos of Comet A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS contributed by EarthSky community members from around the world.