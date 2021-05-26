Best Milky Way pics of 2021

In May 2021, we heard from Dan Zafra about a new collection of the 25 best Milky Way photos for 2021. Dan is editor of the travel photography blog Capture the Atlas, which focuses on landscape and night astrophotography. The 25 winning photographers have 14 different nationalities and took their award-winning photos in 12 countries around the world, in dark-sky locations away from urban light pollution. These stellar scenes of our home galaxy are a feast for the eyes and soul.

May and June compose the late-night Milky Way season. The best months for Northern Hemisphere observers to see the Milky Way is February to October, while Southern Hemisphere observers get the best view from January to November. May and June provide the maximum hours of visibility of the Milky Way on both hemispheres. Get inspired by these photos and go out in search of the Milky Way by using our reader-submitted tips and dark-sky locator: Best Places to Stargaze.

Enjoy 10 of the best Milky Way photos, courtesy of the photographers and “Capture the Atlas.”

Temple of the Sun by Bryony Richards

Dragon’s Lair by Daniel Thomas Gum

Around Dead Trees by Gary Bhaztara

Volcano and Cross by Tomas Slovinsky

Mt. Taranaki Milky Way by Larryn Rae

GranTeCan by Antonio Solano

Riaño by Pablo Ruiz

Devil’s throat by Victor Lima

Nyctophilia by José Luis Cantabrana

Bottom line: The blog “Capture the Atlas” has announced its 2021 Milky Way Photographer of the Year contest. This annual edition showcases 25 of the best Milky Way photos taken from all over the world.

Via Capture the Atlas