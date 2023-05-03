Earth

Another balloon spotted near Hawaii, headed toward mainland

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
May 3, 2023
Orangish squished balloon shape floating upward into clouds with stuff dangling below.
Was it a weather balloon? A new balloon sighting over the Hawaiian islands, with the balloon headed toward the U.S. and Mexico, has been drawing a lot of attention. But is it just a weather balloon, like the one shown here? Image via NOAA/ Wikimedia Commons.

Help! EarthSky needs your support to continue. Our yearly crowd-funding campaign is going on now. Donate here.

Earlier this year, Chinese spy balloons captured everyone’s attention as they floated across the United States. And now the U.S. military has spotted another balloon, this time over Hawaii. According to OSINTdefender, this balloon has an unknown origin and does not appear to have electronic equipment on board. NBC news said that the military reported that the balloon poses no threat to air traffic or national security. The balloon is now headed toward Mexico or the U.S. West Coast, which means some people may have the opportunity to spot it.

Balloon spotted Friday

The U.S. military spotted the balloon on Friday, April 28, 2023, near the Hawaiian islands. Officials said it didn’t go over any sensitive areas. The military scrambled three F-22s from Hickam Air Force Base to intercept the balloon. The high-altitude balloon had no identifying marks and no electronic equipment. At this point, it’s unclear if it’s a weather balloon or something else. The Pentagon determined the balloon poses no threat.

In early February, multiple Chinese spy balloons drifted over the U.S. In one case, one balloon was escorted across the United States by the military before they shot it down on February 4 off the coast of South Carolina. The military then retrieved the balloon debris from the ocean for study. In late February, they released a high-resolution photo of the balloon from a U2 reconnaissance aircraft. And, in mid-February, the U.S. military shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron.

Seeing the balloon from the ground

Last time, many people on the ground reported watching the balloons as it drifted over the United States. For example, meteorology student Evan Fisher spotted the balloon from his backyard in North Carolina.

Will you be able to spot the new balloon drifting toward North America? It’s too soon to say. The balloon may appear over the West Coast of the U.S. or Mexico, or it may not appear at all. If it’s a weather balloon, they tend to pop when they get too high. In fact, the official FBI report on the famous object found in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947 states that it was the remains of a popped weather balloon.

If you see the balloon, send us a picture at EarthSky Community Photos!

Bottom line: The U.S. military spotted a balloon floating near the Hawaiian islands on Friday, April 28, 2023. They performed a reconnaissance mission with F-22s and reported that the balloon of unknown origin poses no threat to air travel or national security.

Posted 
May 3, 2023
 in 
Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Add EarthSky to the home screen on your phone!
May 3, 2023
SpaceX debris’ fiery reentry over Arizona and Colorado
April 27, 2023
HAKUTO-R – 1st private moon lander – loses contact
April 25, 2023
Martian moon Deimos image reveals far side for 1st time
April 25, 2023