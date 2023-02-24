Human World

Chinese balloon in high-res, from above, via a U2 pilot

Deborah Byrd
February 24, 2023
Chinese balloon: A round, white hot air balloon viewed from above with pilot's helmet and airplane wing visible.
View larger. | A U.S. Air Force pilot looked down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovered over the central continental U.S. on February 3, 2023. The Chinese balloon was shot down by the U.S. military the following day. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Defense/  94th Airlift Wing.

Bottom line: A high-resolution view of the Chinese spy balloon, as seen out the window of a U.S. Air Force U-2 plane.

More images: US military retrieval of Chinese balloon

Read more: Chinese spy balloon shot down off US coast

February 24, 2023
Deborah Byrd

