US military retrieval of Chinese balloon

Deborah Byrd
February 8, 2023
Chinese balloon: Sailors on a U.S. Navy vessel retrieving a high-altitude balloon from the sea.
View larger. | Chinese balloon retrieval. This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering what they called “a high-altitude surveillance balloon” off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on February 5, 2023. Image via Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson/ U.S. Navy/ DVIDS.

Today’s image: Chinese balloon retrieval

Miliary.com reported via AP on February 7, 2022, that the U.S. Navy has used:

… underwater drones, warships and inflatable vessels [to carry out] an extensive operation to gather all of the pieces of the massive Chinese spy balloon a U.S. fighter jet shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.

In the newest images released by the Navy on Tuesday, sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 are seen leaning over a rigid hull inflatable boat and pulling in broad swaths of the balloon’s white outer fabric and shell structure.

Team reportedly taking precautions

The report said that the head of U.S. Northern Command, General Glen VanHerck, said on Monday, February 6, that the teams were taking precautions:

… to safeguard against the chance any part of the balloon was rigged with explosives.

The balloon was an estimated 200 feet (60 meters) tall and was carrying a long sensor package underneath, which VanHerck estimated was the size of a small regional jet.

The Navy is also using ships to map and scan the sea floor for all remaining parts of the balloon, so U.S. analysts can get a full picture of what types of sensors the Chinese were using and to better understand how the balloon was able to maneuver.

The balloon debris is scattered in waters that are about 50 feet (15 meters) deep, but stretch across an area 15 football fields long and 15 football fields across, VanHerck said.

People in military clothing on a boat, at night, with lights shining into the water.
View larger. | Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on February 5, 2023. Image via Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson/ U.S. Navy/ DVIDS.

Bottom line: The U.S. military used underwater drones, warships and inflatable vessels to try to retrieve all pieces of the Chinese balloon shot down off the U.S. coast on February 4, 2023. The balloon crossed high above the U.S. in early February, and was seen and photographed by many. Images of the retrieval here.

Via Military.com

Via DVIDS

February 8, 2023
Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Deborah Byrd

