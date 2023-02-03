Little did I know that I photographed a #chinesespyballoon yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vFQltifxkU — Chase Doak (@ckdoak) February 2, 2023

How to see the Chinese spy balloon

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, reports started flooding in about a mysterious balloon over Montana. The U.S. Pentagon soon confirmed that this was a Chinese spy balloon, although the Chinese government has claimed it is a civilian meteorological balloon blown off course.

As of Friday, February 3, the balloon has now reached the skies over Missouri. You might be wondering, How can I see the Chinese surveillance balloon? It seems to have been following the pattern of the wind. Find a map here of its suspected course into the United States and where it could travel to next.

If you’re under the path of the balloon, which is up to 3-bus-lengths long, you should be able to easily spot it under clear daytime skies. Some reports say the balloon is flying as high as 60,000 feet, or about 11 miles up (18,000 meters). The balloon is sailing through the layer of Earth’s atmosphere called the stratosphere. That’s well above where airplanes fly, at around 32,000 feet (10,000 meters).

Here is the most recent possible track:

Given the sightings of the spy balloon near Kansas City around noon CT, the most likely path it will take this weekend is across the Mississippi Delta and Deep South, reaching the Southeast coast by Sunday evening. Probably will be drifting across Florida or offshore by Monday. pic.twitter.com/uNtLg7qkMD — weathertiger.substack.com – WeatherTiger, LLC (@wx_tiger) February 3, 2023

The latest on the Chinese balloon

Here’s a summary of what we know as of Friday afternoon:

The US Defense Department said Thursday it is monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating over the country. Here’s what you need to know about the spy balloon ? https://t.co/pyhamgdBe4 pic.twitter.com/GHfoj0Y5Lw — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 3, 2023

It’s not a planet

Some of the first videos of the balloon asked if what they were seeing was a planet. Though, of course, between the size it appeared in the sky and its visibility in daylight, it clearly was not.

Video of the Chinese spy balloon as it flew over Montana pic.twitter.com/em6PHJzLzS — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 2, 2023

A journey over Canada

Meteorologists have tracked the likely path of the balloon from China across Canada and into the U.S.

#DOD says high altitude balloon over Montana yesterday was a spy balloon from #China. I did a quick run of the #NOAA HYSPLIT model to trace backwards the path of an object. Using 14K meters over Montana yesterday I get the following – Yup Central China!https://t.co/FHiG79f4th pic.twitter.com/DeZLjjkPei — Dan Satterfield (@wildweatherdan) February 2, 2023

Bottom line: A Chinese spy balloon is crossing the United States. Find a map here of where it may be headed.

