Sun in zodiac constellations, 2019

You might know that the real sun in the real sky does not appear in front of a constellation of the zodiac within the same range of dates you’ll see listed in astrological horoscopes. That’s because astrology and astronomy are different systems. Astrologers typically indicate the sun’s position with signs while astronomers use constellations. We were asked for:

… a list of the constellations that fall on the ecliptic with the exact degrees.

And we’ve located this information in Guy Ottewell’s Astronomical Calendar 2019. Below, you’ll find the dates for the sun’s entry into each zodiacal constellation during the year 2019, plus the sun’s ecliptic longitude – its position east of the March equinox point on the ecliptic – for each given date.

We are using the boundaries for the zodiacal constellations established by the International Astronomical Union in the 1930s.

Date of sun’s entry into each zodiacal constellation (and corresponding ecliptic longitude):

Dec 18, 2018: Sun enters constellation Sagittarius (266.60o) Jan 20, 2019: Sun enters constellation Capricornus (299.71o) Feb 16, 2019: Sun enters constellation Aquarius (327.89o) Mar 12, 2019: Sun enters constellation Pisces (351.57o) Apr 19, 2019: Sun enters constellation Aries (29.09o) May 14, 2018: Sun enters constellation Taurus (53.47o) Jun 22, 2019: Sun enters constellation Gemini (90.43o) Jul 21, 2019: Sun enters constellation Cancer (118.26o) Aug 11, 2019: Sun enters constellation Leo (138.18o) Sep 17, 2019: Sun enters constellation Virgo (174.16o) Oct 31, 2019: Sun enters constellation Libra (217.80o) Nov 23, 2019: Sun enters constellation Scorpius (241.14o) Nov 30, 2019: Sun enters constellation Ophiuchus (248.04o) Dec 18, 2019: Sun enters constellation Sagittarius (266.61o)

Source: Timetable of astronomical events

Constellations of the zodiac:

Taurus? Here’s your constellation

Gemini? Here’s your constellation

Cancer? Here’s your constellation

Leo? Here’s your constellation

Virgo? Here’s your constellation

Libra? Here’s your constellation

Scorpius? Here’s your constellation

Sagittarius? Here’s your constellation

Capricornus? Here’s your constellation

Aquarius? Here’s your constellation

Pisces? Here’s your constellation

Aries? Here’s your constellation

Birthday late November to early December? Here’s your constellation

Moon lovers! Order this year’s EarthSky lunar calendar here

Bottom line: Sun-entry dates to zodiac constellations in 2019, using boundaries for constellations set by the International Astronomical Union in the 1930s.

Click here to learn dates the sun enters each sign of the zodiac.

What is the zodiac?