Sun’s entry into zodiac signs, 2019

By in Human World | January 9, 2019

Astrology and astronomy are different systems. In some systems of astrology, signs of the zodiac remain fixed relative to seasonal markers, such as the equinox and solstice points on the sky’s dome.

Astrological chart via Wikipedia

An astrological chart, via Wikipedia. Want to see the difference between the sun’s location according to astrology, and the sun’s location according to astronomy? Bookmark this article and then click here for dates of sun’s entry into each constellation of the zodiac.

Astronomy and astrology are different. One difference … astrological signs of the tropical zodiac remain fixed relative to seasonal markers, such as the equinox and solstice points on the sky’s dome. Meanwhile, the constellations of the zodiac (and signs of the sidereal zodiac) slowly but surely shift eastward relative to the equinox and solstice points, over the long course of time, due to a motion of Earth called precession.

Also, signs of both the tropical and sidereal zodiac represent equal 30 degree divisions whereas the constellations of the zodiac vary in size.

In a celestial coordinate system commonly used by astronomers and astrologers, the sun resides at the First Point of Aries on the March equinox (0 degrees of longitude on the ecliptic), irrespective of the fact that the sun shines in front of the constellation Pisces on the March equinox in our day and age.

Twelve cryptic symbols.

Symbols for the signs of the Zodiac. Both astrologers and astronomers sometimes use these symbols. Image via Wikipedia.

We provide the dates for the sun’s entry into each sign of the tropical zodiac (and corresponding ecliptic longitude) for the year 2019.

Jan 20, 2019: Sun enters sign Aquarius (300o)

Feb 18, 2019: Sun enters sign Pisces (330o)

Mar 20, 2019: Sun enters sign Aries (0o)

April 20, 2019: Sun enters sign Taurus (30o)

May 21, 2019: Sun enters sign Gemini (60o)

June 21, 2019: Sun enters sign Cancer (90o)

July 23, 2019: Sun enters sign Leo (120o)

Aug 23, 2019: Sun enters sign Virgo (150o)

Sep 23, 2019: Sun enters sign Libra (180o)

Oct 23, 2019: Sun enters sign Scorpio (210o)

Nov 22, 2019: Sun enters sign Sagittarius (240o)

Dec 22, 2019: Sun enters sign Capricorn (270o)

Source: Timetable of astronomical events by Guy Ottewell

Want a quick comparison of these dates with the dates of the sun’s entry into astronomical constellations? Click here. Or check out the chart below, which Guy Ottewell posted to his blog in early 2016. Used with permission.

Chart with astrological signs on left and constellations on right by month.

Dates of sun’s entry into astrological signs versus astronomical constellations. Chart and more explanation at Guy’s Ottewell’s blog. Used with permission.

Bottom line: Dates for the sun’s entry into each sign of the zodiac (and corresponding ecliptic longitude) for the year 2019.

Dates of sun’s entry into each constellation of the zodiac

What is the zodiac?

