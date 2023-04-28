Favorite Star Patterns

How to see the Southern Cross from the Northern Hemisphere

Posted by
Bruce McClure
and
April 28, 2023
Dark sky over buildings with stars labeled.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kannan A in Woodlands, Singapore, captured this photo of the Southern Cross on March 8, 2021. He wrote: “The Southern Cross constellation seen here in the morning in Singapore looking south. On the left of this cross are the 2 pointer stars, Alpha Centauri (Rigel Kentaurus) and Beta Centauri (Hadar). They point to the Southern Cross.” Thanks, Kannan!

Help! EarthSky needs your support to continue. Our yearly crowd-funding campaign is going on now. Donate here.

The Southern Cross – also known as Crux – is an iconic constellation for people south of the equator. It’s visible every clear night, and its stars shine brightly enough to be picked out pretty easily even from urban locations.

If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, you too can see the famous Southern Cross. You just need to be far enough south, and know where and when to look.

Where can you see the Southern Cross?

At 35 degrees south latitude and all latitudes farther south, you can see the Southern Cross all night, all year round. In that part of the Southern Hemisphere, the Southern Cross is circumpolar: it is always above the horizon, as it circles the sky close to the celestial pole.

However, for much of the Northern Hemisphere – including most of the United States – the Southern Cross can never be seen. It never rises above the horizon.

You can see see all of Crux from the U.S. state of Hawaii. In the contiguous U.S., you need to be in southern Florida or Texas (about 26 degrees north latitude or farther south). Even from the far-southern contiguous U.S., you have a limited viewing window for catching the Southern Cross. It has to be the right season of the year. It has to be the right time of night. And you have to look in the right direction: south!

Two very bright stars, Alpha and Beta Centauri, with Crux, close to horizon in densely starry sky.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Bright stars Alpha and Beta Centauri pointing to Crux, or the Southern Cross, from Stephen Green in Waikoloa, Hawaii, on April 26, 2019. Stephen is at about 20 degrees north latitude. Thank you, Stephen!

When to look?

For the Northern Hemisphere’s tropical and subtropical regions, May is a good time to find Crux in the evening sky. It is visible in other months, but not at such a convenient time. In March, you have to wait until about 1 a.m. to catch the Southern Cross at its highest elevation. In December and January, you have to catch it before dawn.

No matter the hour or date, Crux climbs to its highest point in the sky when it’s due south. The Cross is fairly easy to visualize, because it stands upright over the horizon.

A man seen from behind looking outward over a city toward the Southern Cross with stars labeled.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Prateek Pandey in Bhopal, India, caught the Southern Cross while at its highest point around midnight (its midnight culmination) on March 6, 2021. In April and May, the Southern Cross reaches its highest point in the sky earlier in the evening. Thank you, Prateek!

Use the Big Dipper as a guide.

Although the Big Dipper is a fixture of Northern Hemisphere skies, it has a close kinship with the Southern Cross. The Big Dipper and the Southern Cross are highest in the sky at the same time of year.

Remember, spring up and fall down: the Big Dipper soars highest in the sky during the Northern Hemisphere’s spring. When the Big Dipper is seen above Polaris, the North Star, the Southern Cross can be seen standing over the southern horizon in Texas and southern Florida.

In the Southern Hemisphere it works the same way, just in reverse. The Big Dipper can be seen in the Southern Hemisphere from about 26 degrees south latitude and all latitudes farther north. But to spot it, it has to be the right season and the right time of night. When the Southern Cross sails highest in the Southern Hemisphere sky, the “upside-down” Big Dipper is seen just above the northern horizon at latitudes near the tropic of Capricorn (23.5 degrees south latitude).

Starry sky with bright Alpha and Beta Centauri, pointing to constellation Crux.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dr Ski in Valencia, Philippines, captured the Southern Cross, along with its pointer stars – Alpha Centauri (far left) and Beta Centauri. He wrote: “When you see the Southern Cross for the first time, you understand now why you came this way. – CS&N.” Thanks, Dr Ski!

The Southern Cross in navigation.

When European sailors journeyed south of the equator, they found that the North Star had disappeared below the horizon. As they sailed even farther south, the Big Dipper dropped out of sight as well. Unlike the Northern Hemisphere, the Southern Hemisphere has no bright pole star to highlight the celestial pole. Fortunately, the Southern Cross acts as a navigational aid.

There are various ways to find the direction due south using the Southern Cross as a guide. For example, a line drawn from the star Gacrux through the star Acrux points in the general direction of the south celestial pole (the point in the sky directly above Earth’s south pole). Discover more ways to locate south using the Southern Cross.

Bottom line: The Southern Cross can be seen from the Northern Hemisphere, as long as you’re below 26 degrees north and know when and where to look!

Posted 
April 28, 2023
 in 
Favorite Star Patterns

Bruce McClure

View Articles
About the Author:
Bruce McClure served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages from 2004 to 2021, when he opted for a much-deserved retirement. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also wrote and hosted public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Bruce McClure

View All
How far is a light-year? Plus, distances in space
April 27, 2023
Eclipse season: There are 2 in 2023 with 4 eclipses
April 7, 2023
Leo the Lion and its backward question mark
April 2, 2023
Summer Triangle, signpost for all seasons
March 31, 2023