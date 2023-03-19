Astronomy Essentials

On the equinox, equal day and night?

Posted by
Bruce McClure
and
March 19, 2023
Equinox: Wide partial arc of setting sun, glowing orange below and yellow above.
Flattened sunset by Helio C. Vital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A flattened sunset is an effect of atmospheric refraction. Refraction also gives us a few more minutes of daylight on the equinox than we would have otherwise.

The equinox happens at 21:24 UTC (4:24 p.m. CDT) on March 20, 2023. Read about this equinox.

Are day and night equal on the equinox?

Twice a year – on the March and September equinoxes – everyone worldwide supposedly receives exactly 12 hours of day and exactly 12 hours of night. But that’s not precisely true. In fact, there’s about 8 more minutes of daylight – at mid-temperate latitudes – on the day of an equinox. And there are two reasons why. They are:

1. The sun is a disk, not a point.

2. Atmospheric refraction.

Keep reading to learn more …

The sun is a disk, not a point

Watch any sunset, and you know the sun appears in Earth’s sky as a disk.

It’s not pointlike, as stars are, and yet – by definition – most almanacs regard sunrise as when the leading edge of the sun first touches the eastern horizon. They define sunset as when the sun’s trailing edge finally touches the western horizon.

This alone provides an extra 2 1/2 to 3 minutes of daylight at mid-temperate latitudes.

There is a straight line originating from the top of half a sphere. On the other side of the line, there are 2 same-sized spheres. Other 2 lines originate from the top of the half sphere, 1 is straight and goes up, to the center of the sphere on top, and the other one is curved and goes down, to the center of the bottom sphere.
Atmospheric refraction raises the sun about 1/2 degree upward in our sky at both sunrise and sunset. This advances the time of actual sunrise, while delaying the time of actual sunset. The result is several minutes of extra daylight, not just at an equinox, but every day. Image via Wikipedia.

Atmospheric refraction

The Earth’s atmosphere acts like a lens or prism, uplifting the sun about half a degree from its true geometrical position whenever the sun nears the horizon. Coincidentally, the sun’s angular diameter spans about half a degree, as well.

In other words, when you see the sun on the horizon, it’s actually just below the horizon geometrically.

What does atmospheric refraction mean for the length of daylight? It advances the sunrise and delays the sunset, adding nearly another six minutes of daylight at mid-temperate latitudes. Hence, more daylight than night at the equinox.

Astronomical almanacs usually don’t give sunrise or sunset times to the second. That’s because atmospheric refraction varies somewhat, depending on air temperature, humidity and barometric pressure. Lower temperature, higher humidity and higher barometric pressure all increase atmospheric refraction.

On the day of the equinox, the center of the sun would set about 12 hours after rising, given a level horizon, as at sea, and no atmospheric refraction.

What is an equilux?

Here’s a new word for you: equilux. The word is used to describe the day on which day and night are equal. The equilux happens a few to several days after the autumn equinox, and a few to several days before the spring equinox.

Much as earliest sunrises and latest sunsets vary with latitude, so the exact date of an equilux varies with latitude. That’s in contrast to the equinox itself, which is a whole-Earth event, happening at the same instant worldwide. At and near the equator, there is no equilux whatsoever, because the daylight period is over 12 hours long every day of the year.

Visit timeanddate.com for the approximate date of equal day and night at your latitude

Earth, with axis vertical and sun's rays hitting day side perpendicularly.
Illustrations like this one make it seem as if day and night should be equal at the equinox. In fact, they aren’t exactly equal.

Bottom line: There’s slightly more day than night on the day of an equinox. That’s because the sun is a disk, not a point of light, and because Earth’s atmosphere refracts (bends) sunlight.

Read more about the March 2023 equinox: All you need to know

Posted 
March 19, 2023
 in 
Astronomy Essentials

Bruce McClure

View Articles
About the Author:
Bruce McClure served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages from 2004 to 2021, when he opted for a much-deserved retirement. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also wrote and hosted public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Bruce McClure

View All
Equinox shadows trace a straight line from west to east
March 19, 2023
Equinox sun rises due east and sets due west
March 18, 2023
The Beehive cluster: A swarm of 1,000 stars
March 15, 2023
Meet Cancer the Crab and its Beehive Cluster
March 11, 2023