Astronomy Essentials

Equinox fun: Track sun’s shift between now and solstice

Posted by
Bruce McClure
and
March 20, 2022
Watch the sun move on your horizon, a feat more easily accomplished around an equinox. Sunset is now making its way north, as illustrated in this 2016 photo composite by Abhijit Juvekar.

Click here to read about 2022’s March equinox, aka the vernal equinox. It arrives at 15:33 UTC on March 20.

Equinox fun: Track the sunset point

The sun’s movement from day to day along your horizon – at the sunrise or sunset point – is most noticeable around the equinoxes. And many streets in the U.S. and in other parts of the world are oriented either north-south or east-west. So, just by looking out the doorway of your home, you might be able watch the progress of the sun as it slides from south to north, in the weeks and months following the March equinox.

On the equinox, the sun rises directly in the east and sets directly in the west. You can see it move quickly further north each day afterward. No grid of streets to help you? Try tracking the sun’s progress along the horizon by placing bits of tape on an east- or west-facing window of your home. Or just find a clear spot – a place where you can see the horizon – and stand in the same spot whenever you watch the sunrise or sunset. You’ll notice the sun’s movement with respect to trees and other objects in the foreground.

Just be sure to observe from the exact same location every day. It’s enough to note the sunrise or sunset point every week or 10 days. You’ll easily see the sun’s northward shift between now and the June solstice.

What happens at the solstice? At mid-northern latitudes, there’s a two- to three-week time period where you probably won’t discern any movement of the sun along the horizon. That’s where the word solstice comes from. Solstice = sun still.

Are you a photographer? Submit a composite image of the sun’s shift between now and the June solstice to EarthSky

How much does it move?

We received a question from a reader about the movement of the sunset or sunrise along the horizon as Earth moves between seasons. He wrote:

Hello, I’m curious to know how far the sun moves north or south along the horizon each day? Like half its width? A quarter of its width?

The answer is that the degree of the sun’s movement along the horizon depends on two things:

1) The time of year.

2) Your latitude.

As mentioned above, the sun’s movement along your horizon – at sunrise or sunset – is most perceptible around the equinoxes and least perceptible around the solstices. Also, the sun’s daily change of position along the horizon is greater the farther north or south you are from Earth’s equator.

For example, at around 40 degrees north latitude (Denver, Colorado; island of Sardinia, Italy; Beijing, China), the sun pretty much rises due east and sets due west on the day of the March 20 equinox. Two weeks later, on April 4, the sun rises about 7 degrees north of due east and and sets about 7 degrees north of due west. Because the sun’s diameter equals 1/2 degree, that means the sun has been traveling its own diameter (14 days x 1/2 degree = 7 degrees) northward daily.

At 65 degrees north latitude (Fairbanks, Alaska; Siberia; Iceland), the sun also rises and sets close to due east and due west on the day of the equinox. But two weeks later, on April 4, the sun rises and sets about 14 degrees north of due east and west. So, at this far-northern latitude, the sun moves about one degree (2 sun-diameters) along the horizon daily during this two-week period from the spring equinox to April 4.

This illustration from the Chicago Tribune – related to an article on Chicagohenge – shows someone looking toward sunrise. Lots of people now celebrate their own personal solstices and equinoxes with sunrise or sunset sightings among familiar landscapes, such as this image from Ben Orlove from 2016’s December solstice.

Bottom line: The amount of the sun’s movement along your horizon – at sunrise or sunset – varies with the time of year and with your latitude. It’s most perceptible around the equinoxes and least so around the solstices.

Posted 
March 20, 2022
 in 
Astronomy Essentials

Bruce McClure

View Articles
About the Author:
Bruce McClure served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages from 2004 to 2021, when he opted for a much-deserved retirement. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also wrote and hosted public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Bruce McClure

View All
The Beehive Cluster: A swarm of 1,000 stars
March 11, 2022
Is Sirius the most luminous star?
March 9, 2022
What is stellar magnitude? Ancient to modern
March 9, 2022
Summer Triangle, signpost for all seasons
March 9, 2022