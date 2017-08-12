Moon on its way to the eclipse

The image above is a scene for the night between August 12 and 13, 2017 (Saturday and Sunday).

The moon has eight-and-a-half days to go until its new phase – the moment, this time, when it will stamp on the sun.

Each morning from now on, you could see it take one stride (of a bit less than an outstretched handspan) nearer to the sun. So you could each morning be up one hour later to see its dwindling crescent.

This morning, the Perseid meteors may still be streaking, 10 hours (at the time and place of our picture) after their presumed peak.

The later strides of the moon toward its appointment with the sun are shown in the detail below, from the sky-scene illustration in The Under-Standing of Eclipses.

Bottom line: Sky insights and charts from astronomer Guy Ottewell, related to August 21, 2017 eclipse.