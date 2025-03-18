Astronomy Essentials

A superb Venus inferior conjunction by Guy Ottewell

Posted by
Guy Ottewell
and
March 18, 2025
Two charts, one showing 4 starred dots, Venus, hanging above the evening horizon and the other showing 6 starred dots, Venus above the morning horizon on March 18 to 23, 2025.
Venus will reach inferior conjunction – when it will pass between Earth and the sun – overnight on Saturday, March 22, 2025, moving from the evening to the morning sky. This inferior conjunction will find Venus 8.4 degrees from the sun. So for a few days before conjunction, you might be able to spot Venus shortly before sunset and before sunrise. Be sure to look ONLY when the sun is below the horizon. Chart via EarthSky.org.

UK astronomer Guy Ottewell published this blog Superb inferior Venus at his website on March 15, 2025. Reprinted with permission. Edits by EarthSky.

The 2025 EarthSky lunar calendar makes a great gift. Get yours today!

Venus moves to the morning sky

Venus has an important appointment at 8 p.m. CT this Saturday (1 UTC on Sunday), when it will pass between us and the sun. Venus does this roughly every 19.5 months. However, this one offers you a chance to spot Venus in both the evening and morning sky on the same day.

Astronomers call this event an inferior conjunction, as opposed to superior conjunction which is when Venus is beyond the sun. So the words mean nearer and farther.

Yet, this event is far from inferior in a qualitative sense. This will be one of the most superb inferior conjunctions of Venus. That’s because Venus will pass about as far north of the sun as possible. And that means for a few days before then, Venus is visible in both the morning and evening twilight.

Increasing then decreasing size and phase of Venus racing toward and after inferior conjunction.
At 8 p.m. CT on Saturday 22 (or at 1 UTC on Sunday, March 23, 2025), Venus passes between Earth and the sun, moving to the morning sky. Astronomers call this inferior conjunction. For a few days before then, observers might be able to see Venus in both the morning and evening twilight. This chart shows the visible part of the disk of Venus at 5-day intervals as it races toward – and after – its inferior conjunction. Venus is exaggerated 500 times in size. Image via Guy Ottewell. Used with permission.

Read more: Inferior conjunction of the planet Venus March 22-23, 2025

See Venus at inferior conjunction

This March 22-23, 2025, inferior conjunction is exceptionally favorable for observers in the Northern Hemisphere. That’s because Venus will pass 8.4 degrees from the sun, making it possible to spot it in both the morning and evening twilight for several days before March 22-23. And then, on March 23, Venus will set with the sun and slip away from the evening sky.

Chart for the evening of March 22 showing the location of Venus and Mercury near the horizon.
Here’s the dusk scene 5 minutes after sunset on March 22, 2025, right before Venus will reach inferior conjunction. The blue arrow on the left shows how much the sky appears to rotate in 1 hour. Even though Venus is about 8 degrees north of the sun, due to the angle of the ecliptic in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s only about 2 degrees higher than the sun in the sky. So both Venus and Mercury might be difficult – if not impossible – to see in the bright twilight. Image via Guy Ottewell. Used with permission.
Chart for the morning of March 23 showing the location of Venus near the horizon.
Here’s the scene 20 minutes before sunrise on March 23, 2025. That’s right before Venus will reach inferior conjunction. The blue arrow in the middle shows how much the sky appears to rotate in 1 hour. About 40 minutes later, Venus will be higher but the sun will be above the horizon. Image via Guy Ottewell. Used with permission.

Finder chart

Two charts, one showing a starred dot, Venus, hanging immediately above the horizon line in the morning, and the other showing a starred dot, Venus again, above the horizon line in the evening.
On March 22 and 23, Venus appears in the morning sky close to the eastern horizon about 15 minutes before sunrise, and in the evening sky on March 22, Venus will lie very close to the western horizon about 10 minutes – or less – after sunset. It will be difficult to spot in the bright twilight on these occasions. Chart via EarthSky.org.

Our charts are mostly set for the northern half of Earth. To see a precise view – and time – from your location, try Stellarium Online.

Bottom line: Venus passes between Earth and the sun on March 22-23, 2025. You might be able to see Venus in both the morning and evening twilight for a few days before then.

Read more from Guy Ottewell: Superb inferior Venus

Guy Ottewell’s 2025 Astronomical Calendar is available.

Posted 
March 18, 2025
 in 
Astronomy Essentials

Guy Ottewell

View Articles
About the Author:
Astronomer, artist and poet Guy Ottewell's beloved Astronomical Calendar is back! Find the 2024 calendar here: https://www.universalworkshop.com/astronomical-calendar-2024/ And visit Guy’s website UniversalWorkshop.com or his blog at UniversalWorkshop.com/Guysblog. Guy's stories and art are used here with permission, and we are honored to have them. Thank you, Guy! The image shows Guy walking from the Carolina coast to the Blue Ridge mountains one spring (as depicted in Sky & Telescope magazine).

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Guy Ottewell

View All
What is the equation of time? And what is noon, for you?
June 18, 2024
Constellations and signs: What’s the difference?
May 19, 2024
Tonight’s young moon emerges into the evening sky
May 9, 2024
Penumbral lunar eclipse to pass quietly March 24-25, 2024
March 24, 2024