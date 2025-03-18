A superb Venus inferior conjunction by Guy Ottewell

UK astronomer Guy Ottewell published this blog Superb inferior Venus at his website on March 15, 2025. Reprinted with permission. Edits by EarthSky.

The 2025 EarthSky lunar calendar makes a great gift. Get yours today!

Venus moves to the morning sky

Venus has an important appointment at 8 p.m. CT this Saturday (1 UTC on Sunday), when it will pass between us and the sun. Venus does this roughly every 19.5 months. However, this one offers you a chance to spot Venus in both the evening and morning sky on the same day.

Astronomers call this event an inferior conjunction, as opposed to superior conjunction which is when Venus is beyond the sun. So the words mean nearer and farther.

Yet, this event is far from inferior in a qualitative sense. This will be one of the most superb inferior conjunctions of Venus. That’s because Venus will pass about as far north of the sun as possible. And that means for a few days before then, Venus is visible in both the morning and evening twilight.

Read more: Inferior conjunction of the planet Venus March 22-23, 2025

See Venus at inferior conjunction

This March 22-23, 2025, inferior conjunction is exceptionally favorable for observers in the Northern Hemisphere. That’s because Venus will pass 8.4 degrees from the sun, making it possible to spot it in both the morning and evening twilight for several days before March 22-23. And then, on March 23, Venus will set with the sun and slip away from the evening sky.

Finder chart

Our charts are mostly set for the northern half of Earth. To see a precise view – and time – from your location, try Stellarium Online.

Bottom line: Venus passes between Earth and the sun on March 22-23, 2025. You might be able to see Venus in both the morning and evening twilight for a few days before then.

Read more from Guy Ottewell: Superb inferior Venus

Guy Ottewell’s 2025 Astronomical Calendar is available.