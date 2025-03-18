A superb Venus inferior conjunction by Guy Ottewell

Venus has an important appointment at 8 p.m. CT this Saturday (1 UTC on Sunday), when it will pass between us and the sun. Venus does this roughly every 19.5 months. However, this one offers you a chance to spot Venus in both the evening and morning sky on the same day.
Astronomers call this event an inferior conjunction, as opposed to superior conjunction which is when Venus is beyond the sun. So the words mean nearer and farther.
Yet, this event is far from inferior in a qualitative sense. This will be one of the most superb inferior conjunctions of Venus. That’s because Venus will pass about as far north of the sun as possible. And that means for a few days before then, Venus is visible in both the morning and evening twilight.
This March 22-23, 2025, inferior conjunction is exceptionally favorable for observers in the Northern Hemisphere. That’s because Venus will pass 8.4 degrees from the sun, making it possible to spot it in both the morning and evening twilight for several days before March 22-23. And then, on March 23, Venus will set with the sun and slip away from the evening sky.
Finder chart
Our charts are mostly set for the northern half of Earth. To see a precise view – and time – from your location, try Stellarium Online.
Bottom line: Venus passes between Earth and the sun on March 22-23, 2025. You might be able to see Venus in both the morning and evening twilight for a few days before then.
Astronomer, artist and poet Guy Ottewell's beloved Astronomical Calendar is back! Find the 2024 calendar here: https://www.universalworkshop.com/astronomical-calendar-2024/ And visit Guy’s website UniversalWorkshop.com or his blog at UniversalWorkshop.com/Guysblog. Guy's stories and art are used here with permission, and we are honored to have them. Thank you, Guy! The image shows Guy walking from the Carolina coast to the Blue Ridge mountains one spring (as depicted in Sky & Telescope magazine).
Like what you read? Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.