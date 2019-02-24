menu
close
subscribe

Arc to Arcturus, the springtime star

By in Tonight | February 24, 2019

Help EarthSky keep going! Please donate what you can to our annual crowd-funding campaign.

Tonight, at mid-northern latitudes, look for the brilliant star Arcturus to climb over your eastern horizon around 9 to 10 p.m. local time. That’s the approximate time on your clock, regardless of your longitude. South of the equator, this northerly star rises considerably later in the evening. Click here to know when Arcturus rises into your sky.

Extend the natural arc of the Big Dipper handle to verify that you’ve found Arcturus. The Big Dipper can actually be seen from as far south as the tropical and subtropical regions of the Southern Hemisphere. However, the Big Dipper doesn’t reach its high point for the night in late February until an hour or two after the midnight hour.

Use Big Dipper to find Polaris, the North Star

Big Dipper in four positions around the North Star.

If you’re in the northern U.S., Canada or at a similar latitude, the Big Dipper is circumpolar for you – always above the horizon. These images show the Dipper’s location at around midnight in these seasons. Just remember “spring up and fall down” for the Dipper’s appearance in our northern sky. It ascends in the northeast on spring evenings, and descends in the northwest on fall evenings. Image via burro.astr.cwru.edu.

In the Northern Hemisphere, Arcturus counts as our faithful springtime star. At present, Arcturus rises about three hours after sunset at mid-northern latitudes. Yet this shining beauty of a star rises about four minutes earlier with each following day whereas the sun sets a bit later daily. All added up, that means Arcturus will be sparkling above the horizon at dusk/nightfall in a month or so to announce the return of spring to the Northern Hemisphere!

Bottom line: Before going to bed tonight, locate the Big Dipper in your northern sky, and then follow the arc in the Dipper’s handle to find yellow-orange star Arcturus.

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure has served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages since 2004. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also writes and hosts public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.

MORE ARTICLES

Arc to Arcturus, the springtime star

27 mins ago

How to see 5 bright planets

23 hours ago

2019 EarthSky Fundraiser

So many of you have donated and we are truly grateful. We are more than halfway to our goal but still need your help.

Would you consider

donating?

If you've already donated, we apologize for the popup and greatly appreciate your support.