Today's Image

Ukrainian Ironbelly: A photographer’s tribute

Posted by
EarthSky Voices
and
March 10, 2022
Ukrainian Ironbelly: Orangish glow of gas with a vague resemblance to a dragon.
Sharpless 114, the Flying Dragon Nebula, renamed the Ukrainian Ironbelly, after a dragon in the final Harry Potter movie, by the photographer. He wrote: “This cosmic photograph is dedicated to Ukrainian people and a deadly fight they are forced to.” Image via J-P Metsavainio.

Ukrainian Ironbelly: A tribute

J-P Metsavainio is a Finnish astrophotographer whose outstanding Milky Way mosaic we featured in 2021. This week, he emailed word of this new image of Sharpless 114, the Flying Dragon Nebula. He said he’s dedicated the image – which he calls Ukrainian Ironbelly – to the people of Ukraine. Here’s the story of the image in his own words.

A few days ago I was working with my new photo, showing a rarely imaged object, Sharpless 114, in the eastern part of constellation Cygnus the Swan. The official nickname for the object is the Flying Dragon Nebula. As I worked with this photo, I had a strong feeling that I had seen it before, but I couldn’t remember where.

I woke up in the middle of the night realizing that I’d seen this nebula in the movie Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. (Yes, I’m a nerd.)

There is a magical creature in a movie, a massive dragon called the Ukrainian Ironbelly. It turned out to be the creature that, among other things, helped Ukrainians during World War I as a “wizarding air force“. (This is from the Harry Potter Fandom Wiki.)

I believe that this can be a great symbol for the Ukrainian fight against the Russian invasion.

This is also a great symbol for a modern version of the Ukrainian Ironbelly, the Turkish-made drone, Bayraktar-TB2, a most important weapon in the war against Russians tanks in Ukraine. As a dragon, this drone produces a steel melting “jet of fire” against Russian main battle tanks and saves countless Ukrainian lives as we speak.

This is an extremely personal art project to me as a Finnish citizen. We have a 1340-km (830-mile) common border with Russia, and there is a huge risk that we might be the next victims of the brutal dictator of Russia.

All proceeds from the sale of this NFT will go to efforts supporting the Ukrainian people during this war.

The dragon in Cygnus

Light orange and purple gas and dust of Milky Way with box for dragon.
This section of the Milky Way contains Cygnus and the area of the dragon nebula, indicated by the white box at bottom. Image via J-P Metsavainio.

Bottom line: Astrophotographer J-P Metsavainio dedicated this image of the Flying Dragon Nebula – which he has redubbed the Ukrainian Ironbelly – to the people of Ukraine.

Posted 
March 10, 2022
 in 
Today's Image

EarthSky Voices

View Articles
About the Author:
Members of the EarthSky community - including scientists, as well as science and nature writers from across the globe - weigh in on what's important to them.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

EarthSky Voices

View All
Europa Clipper spacecraft in assembly phase
March 6, 2022
Russia invasion of Ukraine threatens cooperation in space
March 5, 2022
Listen to the songs of extinct birds
March 2, 2022
Preserved dinosaur egg reveals kinship to birds
February 3, 2022