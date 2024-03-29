SunToday's Image

Why is this sun spacecraft image blinking?

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
Deborah Byrd
and
March 29, 2024
Sun spacecraft image: An image of part of the sun - the lower left corner - that blinks to black and back.
Here’s an active prominence on the sun’s southeastern horizon, seen on March 28, 2024. This image comes from one of the many sun-observing spacecraft that watch our sun continually. In this case, it’s the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). Why is this sun spacecraft image blinking? Learn why below. Image via SDO.

Why is this sun spacecraft image blinking?

Have you ever visited EarthSky’s daily sun news post? It’s a lot of fun. It changes each day as activity on our local star waxes and wanes (and is especially fun this year because we’re at or near the peak of the sun’s 11-year cycle). And we often include a video presenting spacecraft images of that day’s sun. But sometimes – as in the image at top – we encounter sun images made by spacecraft that appear to blink on and off or go dark in places. What the heck? Why are they blinking?

Join us keeping these daily updates on the night sky going. Donate now! We need you.

A blinking sun

The image at top was near the end of our sun news video for March 28. It’s pretty noticeable on that video, because we used the same sun image a couple of times in a row. You can also see it in the image at the top. See how it briefly flashes to black a couple of times? We asked our resident sun expert – heliophysicist C. Alex Young of NASA Goddard Spaceflight Center in Baltimore, Maryland – a member of EarthSky’s sun team and co-author of each day’s sun post – to explain. He said:

The data come down from the spacecraft in a stream that is then processed in predefined chunks. Afterward, the data are converted into images. The data streams are segments of an image. They correspond to blocks within the image. Sometimes part of a stream gets corrupted, so that, initially, when a block is converted, it comes back as blank (or black). Part of the reason the data come back in blocks is to minimize this effect. Usually, any blanks are corrected for by the time the final data are processed.

But some images are the first initial fast processing, to get the data quickly. So you might see some quick blinks to black images, within a sun animation, for that reason.

Below is an individual image from the sequence in the March 28 prominence image, cropped to focus on the prominence. So, you can see here that crop contained the one bad block, which is black.

So that’s the reason!

An orange sun with the lower left side showing a black box instead of sun.
Here’s a still image of the sun where the lower left side only shows a black box. Sometimes the data stream gets corrupted, resulting in a loss of data and the black image. Image via SDO.

More from Alex

Besides working at Goddard Spaceflight Center, and co-writing EarthSky’s daily sun post, Alex and his wife Linda run a website called TheSunToday.org. Here’s more from Alex on the corruption you might see in images from sun-observing spacecraft:

Sometimes you will see these in the Large Angle and Spectrometric Coronagraph Experiment (LASCO) images on the SOHO spacecraft. I learned about this because I worked for SOHO. Back then, my job was to rewrite some of the code that processed Extreme Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (EIT) images from one operating system to another.

EIT is one of the precursors to SDO’s AIA instrument. AIA stands for Atmospheric Imaging Assembly. It’s actually four telescopes designed to photograph the sun’s surface and atmosphere. And it was SDO AIA that created the image above.

Thanks for your knowledge, Alex!

Bottom line: Sometimes, we see a sun spacecraft image that seems to blink on and off. This happens when a spacecraft sends back a data stream where some of the data are corrupted.

Posted 
March 29, 2024
 in 
Sun

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives in Wisconsin.

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Prior to that, she had worked for the University of Texas McDonald Observatory since 1976, and created and produced their Star Date radio series. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. In 2020, she won the Education Prize from the American Astronomical Society, the largest organization of professional astronomers in North America. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
BREAKING! Milky Way’s black hole in new image
March 27, 2024
Major bridge collapse in Baltimore, 6 presumed dead
March 27, 2024
Milky Way season is back! See photos here
March 21, 2024
Comet Pons-Brooks: Will you see it during the eclipse?
March 13, 2024