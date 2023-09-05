Photos of Comet Nishimura from around the world

A new comet – Nishimura – has been lurking in the morning sky before dawn. And our EarthSky community has been ready with cameras to capture it as it visits the inner solar system. Enjoy their incredible photos here. And if you have a photo of Nishimura to share, send it to us!
Marcy Curran has enjoyed star gazing since she was a young girl going on family camping trips under the dark skies of Wyoming. She bought her first telescope in time to see Halley’s Comet in 1985. Her passion for astronomy eventually led her to being a co-founder of a local astronomical society. Marcy remains active in her astronomy club, including serving as the editor of a monthly newsletter. She also contributes a monthly article to her local newspaper focusing on the stars, planets and objects currently visible in the night sky. Marcy taught astronomy at her local community college for over 20 years.
Like what you read? Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.